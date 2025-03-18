In my latest frontline report, I take you deep into Russia’s ongoing military operations in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces are beening pushed out of Russian territory. This exclusive on-the-ground footage captures active battles, Ukrainian drone warfare, captured Western military equipment, and the strategic significance of the fight for Sudzha.

Under Fire on the Road to Sudzha

As we moved toward Sudzha, Russia, the dangers of the battlefield became immediately clear. Less than 40 minutes before our arrival, Ukrainian forces launched an attack on Russian military vehicles, leaving behind destroyed equipment and smoldering wreckage. While filming, another shell landed in the field beside us, reinforcing the fact that this remains an active combat zone.

“Right down this road is Sudzha. We were told this road is very dangerous.”

Despite the risks, we continued our journey, determined to document what is happening where mainstream Western media refuses to go.

The Battle for Sudzha(Is it over) & the Ukrainian Retreat

Russian forces have been steadily pushing Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region, and reports indicate Sudzha is now under Russian control. However, remnants of Ukrainian resistance still operate in the forests and underground tunnels, attempting to sabotage Russian advances.

The officer of the Akhmat special forces’ engineer unit provided key insights into the battle strategy. Russian troops used underground tunnels to bypass Ukrainian defensive lines, a move that led to the collapse of Ukrainian positions and the rapid takeover of key areas.

"We're going to see the very entrance to the tube from which the 'Flow' operation began... Russian forces entered through these tunnels and advanced 16 kilometers under Sudzha."

Captured Western Equipment & Ukrainian Drone Warfare

During our report, Russian special forces showcased captured Ukrainian and NATO-supplied equipment, including:

Fibre optic-guided drones (Ptahy Madyara, Baba Yaga, and Vampire drones)

Smart fuses from 155mm cluster shells

Various Ukrainian and American-manufactured explosive devices



One of the engineers was injured while demining a Ukrainian drone, proving how heavily Ukraine relies on booby-trapped technology to slow Russian advances.

“I took the camera and the main ‘brain’ from the drone for analysis. These are high-tech drones, but we have already found ways to counter them.” Leave a comment

Interestingly, these fibre-optic drones are designed to be undetectable by electronic warfare (EW) systems, making them a serious threat. However, they move slowly, giving Russian forces enough time to eliminate them before they strike.

The Situation on the Ground: Ukrainian Forces Trapped & Russian Advances

Despite the Ukrainian retreat, the battle isn’t over. Ukrainian soldiers who remain in the region are either:

Hiding in forests and basements , acting as sabotage units

Attempting to blend in as civilians and escape across the border

Being captured and transferred to detention camps

“We continue clearing operations, locating Ukrainian servicemen in hiding, and neutralizing those who resist.”

Russian forces are now focused on fortifying their positions and sweeping the area for remaining threats.

Why Sudzha Is a Key Battlefield

The city of Sudzha holds significant strategic and symbolic value. However, before retreating, Ukrainian forces blew up a key bridge over the Sudzha River, making it difficult for Russian troops to advance.

Russian military engineers are working to build pontoons, but Ukrainian forces continue to shell construction sites, slowing down the process. Until these crossings are secure, the situation remains volatile.

“A car was blown up today. Some people fell victim. It’s better to avoid going there now.”

Dangers of Nighttime Drone Warfare

One of the biggest threats Russian forces face comes after dark. Night-vision drones equipped with thermal imaging track movements, often followed by Baba Yaga or FPV drones for precision strikes.

“At night, any group of people—military or not—becomes a target. They don’t see who is there, they just attack.”

Because of these risks, our report had to be cut short, and we were forced to retreat before nightfall.

What Comes Next?

🔴 Tomorrow: We will revisit the underground tunnels used in the battle for Sudzha.

🔴 A heavily armed Russian unit will conduct a recon mission in Sudzha to assess whether we can enter safely.

🔴 In the coming weeks: Russian forces will continue sweeping operations to eliminate remaining Ukrainian resistance.

Why You Won’t See This in Western Media

Mainstream Western media hides the realities of war in Russian territory. My reports bring you unfiltered, on-the-ground footage directly from the battlefield.

