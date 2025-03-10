Over the last days Russia has reportedly been taking massive amounts of territory back from Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region of Russia. Below are several clips and photos that were documenting Russian flags over newly recovered territory. Including

Tower over Malaya Loknya.

Russian Armed Forces have taken back territory of Women's Correctional Colony No. 11 in Kursk Russia from Ukraine forces

Center of Martynovka

and Russia has also taken back Cherkasskoye Porechnoye and Kositsa in the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

Over the past several days, reports have emerged indicating that Russian forces are reclaiming significant portions of territory previously controlled by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. As Russian flags once again rise over key areas, the question arises: is Russia now in the process of taking back everything it once lost?

The Situation on the Ground

According to recent battlefield updates, Russian troops have launched a series of large-scale offensives, pushing Ukrainian forces back and reasserting control over strategic locations in the Kursk region. These operations come amid intensified military engagements along the broader front, where both sides are engaged in fierce battles for territorial advantage.

While Ukraine has previously conducted incursions into Russian border regions, including Kursk and Belgorod, Moscow now appears to be countering these advances with a determined push to reestablish full sovereignty over the area. Military analysts suggest that Russia’s strategy is shifting towards not only repelling Ukrainian forces but also expanding its control deeper into previously contested zones.

Massive Gains or Tactical Maneuvers?

The reports of large territorial gains by Russia are raising questions about the broader implications of these movements. Are these gains part of a larger offensive aimed at permanently securing border regions, or are they short-term tactical maneuvers designed to pressure Ukraine on multiple fronts?

Some sources indicate that Russian forces have taken advantage of Ukraine’s stretched resources, particularly as Keiv continues to plead for more Western military aid. With Ukrainian troops focusing heavily on defending critical cities, Russia may be exploiting vulnerabilities along the border.

Symbolism of the Russian Flag's Return

For Moscow, the return of Russian flags to these contested regions is a powerful symbolic moment. It reinforces the Kremlin’s message that its military objectives remain intact and that Russia is capable of reversing earlier setbacks. Russian media has been quick to highlight these developments, portraying them as a turning point in the conflict.

On the Ukrainian side, officials have downplayed the significance of these advances, characterizing them as temporary and asserting that their forces remain in control of critical areas. However, independent sources suggest that Ukraine’s defensive positions in the region may be under serious pressure.

What Comes Next?

With the conflict entering another critical phase, the coming weeks will reveal whether Russia’s latest advances in the Kursk region are part of a broader campaign or a localized effort to secure its borderlands. If Russia continues to press forward, it could further shift the dynamics of the war, potentially forcing Ukraine into difficult strategic decisions.

As both sides prepare for further escalations, one thing is clear: the battle for control over contested territories is far from over. Whether Russia is indeed “taking everything back” or merely making temporary advances remains to be seen—but for now, the return of Russian flags signals another significant shift in the ongoing war.

I will continue to cover this story and go to it on the ground. I again will be the only independent journalist making English reports on the ground in the Kursk region of Russia.