Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has accused Washington of escalating a military buildup in the Caribbean as part of a plot to seize Venezuela’s vast oil, gas, and gold reserves. He claims the U.S. is using fabricated “Hollywood” drug-trafficking stories as a cover to justify intervention and to vilify his government in the eyes of the world.

His fiery remarks came just hours after the United States carried out another so-called “counter-narcotics” strike in international waters off the Venezuelan coast — a strike that left four people dead. The operation was announced not by President Donald Trump himself, but by his Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth.

Maduro: “It’s About Oil, Not Drugs”

Speaking from Caracas, Maduro said that the American warships and reconnaissance aircraft now patrolling near Venezuelan waters are “not fighting drugs — they are fighting for control of our resources.” He accused Washington of trying to destabilize his government through psychological warfare and propaganda campaigns centered on alleged drug-trafficking networks.

“They invent Hollywood stories to justify invasion and theft,” Maduro said. “They want Venezuela’s oil, they want our gas, they want our gold. The empire has always used lies to take what belongs to others.”

U.S. Claims “Narco-Terror” Operation

Secretary Pete Hegseth released a dramatic statement and video of the latest strike, saying it was ordered directly by President Trump. According to Hegseth:

“Earlier this morning, on President Trump’s orders, I directed a lethal, kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with designated terrorist organizations in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike, and no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation. The strike was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics — headed to America to poison our people.”

Hegseth insisted that U.S. intelligence “without a doubt” confirmed the vessel was involved in narcotics trafficking. He added that these “strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over.”

No Evidence Presented

Despite the administration’s strong rhetoric, no independent evidence has yet been made public linking any of the targeted vessels to verified drug cartels or narcotics shipments. The U.S. government has not released photos of seized drugs, cargo manifests, or details identifying the supposed “designated terrorist organizations.”

Critics point out that these operations rely heavily on intelligence claims that cannot be independently verified. As one observer put it, the justification so far amounts to little more than “trust me, bro.”

This latest strike marks at least the fourth U.S. attack on small boats in the Caribbean in recent weeks, all allegedly connected to “narco-terror” operations. Each time, officials cite classified intelligence to defend the strikes — but provide few concrete details to the public.

The Bigger Picture

The U.S. military presence in the Caribbean has expanded sharply in recent months, with destroyers, reconnaissance planes, and special operations forces operating near Venezuelan territorial waters. Washington insists the buildup is meant to disrupt drug-trafficking routes and protect the American homeland.

But analysts and regional officials note that most cocaine headed to the United States actually travels through Central America and the Pacific, not the southern Caribbean. For critics, this discrepancy raises questions about whether “narco-terror” is simply a pretext for broader geopolitical goals — namely, tightening economic and political pressure on Caracas.

Maduro and his allies argue that Washington’s real interest lies in Venezuela’s massive untapped energy and mineral wealth — including some of the world’s largest proven oil reserves and significant deposits of gold and natural gas. They claim the new “counter-narcotics” campaign is merely the latest phase of a long-running U.S. effort to control or destabilize resource-rich states outside its sphere of influence.

Conclusion

While the Trump administration frames its operations as a defensive campaign against narco-terrorism, the lack of public evidence, the geographic focus near Venezuela, and the growing military footprint in the region lend credibility to Maduro’s warning that something bigger is at play.

For now, what remains clear is this: the Caribbean has become a new front line in the escalating U.S.–Venezuela standoff — a conflict fought not only with missiles and patrol boats, but with information, ideology, and the immense value of what lies beneath Venezuela’s soil.