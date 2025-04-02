A frontline report by Patrick Lancaster from Russia’s Kursk Region

In the small village of Zaleshenka, just a few kilometers from the front line, a local woman shares a heartbreaking story that has become a symbol of the suffering endured by civilians in conflict zones. When Ukrainian forces occupied her village, her 92-year-old mother passed away. The woman was unable to arrange a proper burial—there was no transport, no access to the cemetery. She was forced to bury her mother right in the garden.

"My mother died at night. The Ukrainian medics came, looked at her, and said, 'Prepare yourselves,'" the woman recalls. "She was already in a bad state. There was no help."



Three people with disabilities live in her home: her husband, her son, and herself. Her son has been bedridden for eight years with a fractured cervical vertebra. Her husband is also disabled. Their eldest son lives in Kursk, but is unable to evacuate his parents due to their condition and the lack of transport.

"We survived however we could. Built a stove ourselves, carried firewood, in winter we burned anything we could."

Trapped Civilians

Residents say that during the Ukrainian occupation, their vehicles and equipment were confiscated, stores were looted, and grain warehouses were emptied.

"They opened the doors and said, 'Take what you want,' but they had already taken everything useful. We had only dried bread and lemonade for the funeral. We were starving."

People even had to scavenge local pharmacies for medicine once they were abandoned.

"At least that helped us," she says.

A Dream to Rebury Her Mother

Half a year has passed since the improvised burial, and the woman dreams of one day burying her mother “properly,” alongside other family members. But when that might be possible is still unknown.

"She always prayed that God would take her. She said, 'It’ll be easier for you.' Back then, I didn’t understand. But now I do — she wanted to free me from that extra burden."

Aid Arrives—But Not for Everyone

Volunteers and journalists are finally starting to reach the village. Some people are ready to evacuate, while others are afraid to leave their homes behind.

"We built this house ourselves. How can we abandon it?" one elderly man asks.

The woman adds bitterly:

"He said he’s not going anywhere. The house burned, but he stayed."

The Road Under Fire

The route to Kursk, where civilians are being evacuated, is under constant threat from Ukrainian artillery. Volunteers work quickly, helping only the most urgent cases.

"We use armored vehicles and avoid risks as much as possible — but it’s still scary," they say.

A Message of Hope

At the end of the report, an elderly woman speaks to her son through the camera:

"We’re okay. A rocket hit the house, but we survived. Maybe we’ll see each other soon. I’m waiting for you."

Despite destruction, death, hunger, and fear, these people have not lost their dignity or compassion. They help one another, share what little they have, and hold on to the hope that one day they will live in peace again.

Their resilience is a powerful reminder that behind the headlines and geopolitics are real human lives.







