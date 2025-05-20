🇮🇳 Muslims Expose Pakistan and Unite Behind India’s Operation Sindoor

By Patrick Lancaster – Reporting from New Delhi

In my continuing coverage from the ground in India, I’ve now encountered a powerful and unexpected voice in the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict — Muslim leaders and citizens standing in full support of India’s military action, Operation Sindoor. These are not fringe views. These are proud Indian Muslims, and their message is clear: Pakistan does not represent us. India is our home. And we stand against terrorism.

This is a reality you won’t hear in mainstream coverage.

What Is Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor (or Sindhur) is India's ongoing military response to the April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 civilians were brutally murdered. The operation — led by two Indian women, Colonel Sophia Qureshi (a Muslim) and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh — targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites inside Pakistan.

The word “Sindoor” carries deep symbolism in Indian culture. It refers to the red vermilion powder traditionally worn by married Hindu women as a mark of commitment, honor, and protection. Naming a military operation after this symbol reflects a national assertion of unity, defense, and cultural pride.

“We Are Muslims — But We Are Indians First”

At a multi-faith gathering in New Delhi, I spoke with Mohammed Faiz Khan, an activist and national convener of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch. He made his position crystal clear:

“Pakistan is not a free nation — it is a terror nation. They tried to break our unity, but Operation Sindoor has shown: we are one — Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist. No one can divide us.”

Faiz recounted his 15,000 km journey walking across India — from Leh to Kanyakumari and back — as a proud Muslim Indian. He explained how he was welcomed in Hindu temples and homes, with full respect and hospitality:

“India is the safest land for Muslims. Not a single stone was thrown at me. Meanwhile, Pakistan has nearly erased its Hindu population.” Leave a comment

A Supreme Court Lawyer Speaks

Next, I interviewed Sharaj Qureshi, an advocate of the Indian Supreme Court. He denounced the myth of religious oppression in India and praised the unity of Indian Muslims with their nation and military.

“I am 56 years old. I have never experienced discrimination from my Hindu friends. We live with peace and harmony. It is Pakistan that constantly tries to divide us.”

He condemned Pakistan’s targeting of civilians based on religion and supported India’s firm military response:

“Operation Sindoor destroyed every center of terrorism in Pakistan. I salute the Indian Army.”

The Hypocrisy of Pakistan’s Narrative

What stood out most during these interviews of what THEY SAID was the sharp contrast between the freedom Muslims experience in India and the intolerance and terror exports from Pakistan. They said

• Pakistan receives humanitarian aid but funds terrorism.

• It claims to defend Muslims, yet persecutes minorities.

• It blames India while sheltering extremist organizations.

Faiz Khan pointed out that even Pakistani celebrities and everyday people seek Indian citizenship — not the other way around.

“Why does Adnan Sami — Pakistan’s famous singer — live in India? Because this is heaven for Muslims.”

A Message of Unity — and Strength

Both Faiz Khan and Sharaj Qureshi echoed a unified national voice: Indian Muslims are not victims of division, but defenders of unity. They condemned the Pahalgam attack and backed Operation Sindoor as a just and necessary response to terrorism.

“Pakistan will break into five parts,” Faiz said boldly. “Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, POK, and one part called Atankistan — the land of terrorism.”

What I’m Seeing on the Ground

This wasn’t what I expected to find in New Delhi. But that’s why I’m here — to show real perspectives, unfiltered, from the streets. Indian Muslims are not silent. They are patriotic, outspoken, and refusing to be used by Pakistan’s propaganda.

As one man told me:

“We are Indian Muslims. We love India. Pakistan does not speak for us.”

