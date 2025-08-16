Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
5h

Of course the war will continue until Ukraine is defeated. And Zelensky is an illegal president.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adam Hartley's avatar
Adam Hartley
7h

Ouch Zelensky will be ever so butt hurt over this 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Lancaster
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture