The much-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, 2025, concluded without a breakthrough. Despite Trump calling the summit “very productive,” no ceasefire or formal peace plan was announced.

While many speculated that this summit might open the door to a negotiated settlement in Ukraine, the reality is far more complicated. No lasting peace can come soon—because Russian law itself blocks the possibility.

Why Russian Law Prevents Peace

As I have explained before:

“No lasting Peace coming soon unfortunately. Russian law does not let anyone (even Putin) to make a lasting peace treaty as long as Ukrainian troops are on territory that Russian Law considers part of Russia. Russian law says Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Lugansk and Donetsk are all part of Russia. Unless Ukraine agrees to withdraw forces from these regions there will be no peace. A peace treaty that leaves any of those areas under Ukraine control would likely conflict with Article 67(2.1) unless Russia amended its Constitution.” Share

In September 2022, following Russian backed referendums, Russia amended its Constitution to formally include Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Lugansk, and Donetsk as part of the Russian Federation. Article 67(2.1) explicitly prohibits the alienation of Russian territory. That means no Russian president—Putin included—can legally sign a peace deal that concedes any of these regions to Ukraine.

The Alaska Summit: Symbolism Over Substance

The summit gave Putin a symbolic victory. He appeared on U.S. soil for high-level talks with the American president, ending years of isolation. Trump signaled a shift from pushing for an immediate ceasefire to considering a long-term peace framework closer to Russia’s terms.

But this “framework” is already blocked: as long as Ukrainian troops are on land Moscow considers Russian, no peace treaty can be signed without Russia either:

forcing Ukraine’s complete military withdrawal from the claimed regions, or

amending its own Constitution—something politically unthinkable in Moscow. Leave a comment

Ukraine Left Out

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was excluded from the Alaska meeting but is expected to meet Trump in Washington later this month. Kyiv has already rejected any deal that freezes Russian lines, while Moscow refuses to recognize Ukrainian sovereignty these territories.

This leaves peace talks at a standstill: Trump can broker discussions, but neither Putin nor Zelenskyy can sign what the other side would accept.

What This Means Going Forward

No quick peace : The Alaska summit showed diplomacy is alive but limited.

Battlefield realities dictate politics : Russia’s legal framework makes concessions nearly impossible.

Ukraine’s presence in regions Russian law says are Russia ensures continued war: As long as Ukrainian troops remain in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, or Lugansk, a treaty cannot legally be signed in Moscow.

In other words, without either a Russian constitutional amendment or a Ukrainian military retreat, the war is set to continue—no matter how many summits are held.