I’m Patrick Lancaster, reporting from Russia’s Belgorod region, where Russian forces — including the Akhmat Special Forces — are preparing to launch Molniya kamikaze drones. These winged drones, equipped with thermobaric warheads, are aimed at Ukrainian positions near the Sumy border.

How the Molniya Works

The Molniya is a winged unmanned aircraft designed for one-time use. It carries explosives and detonates on impact. A key feature in these operations is the use of thermobaric warheads, which first create a vacuum and then ignite, consuming oxygen over a wide area. According to soldiers, the impact radius in open terrain can reach up to 20 meters.

Preparing for Launch

Launching a drone requires careful preparation: setting up antennas, assembling the aircraft, running preflight checks, and confirming targets. The full preparation process can take up to an hour. Akhmat soldiers demonstrated how they balance the drone, attaching the warhead and the battery — sometimes fastening components with simple tape.

Emotions on the Frontline

A soldier in charge of the drone team shared his thoughts on the psychological side of the job. While he recognizes that soldiers on the other side also have families, he says his duty is to defend his homeland. “The enemy shows us no mercy, so why should I show them any?” he explained.

Technical Challenges and Risks

During one launch attempt, the drone failed to take off due to a battery malfunction. The team calmly investigated, explaining to us that these issues are part of the unpredictability of war. Safety is a top priority: soldiers avoid leaving garbage or visible traces that could alert the enemy.

Drone Tactics and Ukrainian Countermeasures

At one point, the Russian team encountered a Ukrainian drone attempting to intercept or attack their aircraft. We captured rare footage of a Ukrainian drone “hunting” a Russian one. Soldiers explained that at long ranges (up to 50 km), video signals can overlap, adding another layer of tension to the operation.

Fighting for Demidovka

The main objective that day was to support assault teams near the village of Demidovka. According to the commander, these drone strikes help push Ukrainian forces out of defensive positions, easing the advance of Russian ground troops.

Why Independent Reporting Matters

I aim to show viewers what they won’t see in Western media: the real work of troops, the real challenges, and the emotional weight of it all. There’s no simple black-and-white narrative here — this is war, and people die on both sides. My mission is to give you an inside look so you can think critically and form your own opinions.

Conclusion

This report from Belgorod is a reminder of how complex and layered modern conflicts are. Behind every drone strike are people — with duties, fears, and moral dilemmas. And that’s what we strive to show you without filters.



