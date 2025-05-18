Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

On the Ground in India: Showing You the Real Situation Between India and Pakistan

Patrick Lancaster
May 18, 2025
10
10
By Patrick Lancaster

I’ve made it to India.

Right now, tensions are high across the subcontinent, and the world deserves to see what’s really happening — not just filtered narratives from Western media or biased coverage from either side. I’m here to show you different perspectives on the India-Pakistan conflict directly from the ground.

This isn’t just about what I think. In fact, this isn’t about my perspective at all.

I’m going to be showing you the situation through the eyes of the people who live it — civilians, soldiers, politicians, religious leaders, and everyone in between. We’ll talk to locals in the cities, get to the border, and show you what life is like as tensions rise.

From New Delhi to the Line of Control, my goal is simple: bring you the truth, unfiltered and raw.

What to Expect

I’ll be reporting on:

  • The civilian sector – how everyday Indians feel about Pakistan and the possibility of war.

  • The military sector – what preparations are being made and how soldiers see the conflict.

  • The religious sector – insights into how faith plays a role in times of rising tension.

  • The political sector – what government voices are saying, and how locals interpret it.

  • And much more – every voice matters.

This will include tweets, video dispatches, interviews, photos, and real-time reactions as the situation develops.

I Don’t Pretend to Know It All – We Learn Together

This region is not my area of expertise. I’m not pretending to be an expert on South Asia.

But I am an expert at bringing viewers to the front lines, showing the human cost of conflict, and letting the people speak for themselves.

We’re going to learn together. I’ll show you what I find, as I find it — with honesty, humility, and a commitment to showing the truth.

Independent Media Is More Important Than Ever

As always, I’m 100% independent. I’m crowdfunded. That means I rely entirely on you — my viewers and supporters.

    👉 Like, share, and comment — tell me what I’m doing wrong, what I’m doing right. I want your feedback.

No one tells me what to say. No one edits my reports but me.

That’s what real journalism should be.

Onward to the LOC

I’m starting here in New Delhi, but soon I’ll be heading toward the Line of Control — as close as I can safely get to where it all could erupt again. I’ll show you what I see, hear what people tell me, and post as much as I can, as fast as I can.

Let’s do this together.

Let’s learn together.

Stay tuned — the real story is just beginning.

– Patrick

