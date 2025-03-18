I’m Patrick Lancaster, and right now we’re heading towards Sudzha with Russian forces in the Kursk region of Russia. This city was a strategic center for Ukrainian forces, serving as their base of operations in the region.

Since the Russian operation to breach Ukrainian defenses in Sudzha, their defense lines have collapsed. Reports indicate that Ukrainian forces have lost control over most of Kursk, though small groups of soldiers still remain in certain areas.

Suddenly, we find ourselves heading towards Sudzha, a city that was once the heart of Ukrainian operations. The situation here remains highly dangerous—every day, vehicles are being blown up along the roads.

Despite the risks, we are going straight into the city to bring you firsthand information. These reports cannot be found anywhere else—no one else is here providing English-language coverage of this war.

A Perilous Journey to Sudzha

My goal is to report the reality on the ground without pushing any specific narrative. We have critical updates coming about the conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, particularly in Sudzha.

I ask the soldiers about the situation in the city. Their response is short: “It’s fine”—but such a simple answer seems unlikely in a conflict zone. When I inquire about the roads, I’m told that the biggest threats are "birds" (FPV drones) and cluster munitions. We are taking an alternative route to avoid direct engagement with the enemy.

They explain that Ukrainian drones can be detected within a 500–700 meter range. Once they enter the area covered by Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems, an alarm goes off. The closer the drone gets, the louder the warning signal.

Meeting the Soldiers

Along the way, I speak with a soldier from the Akhmat special forces unit. He introduces himself as Nikolai. He’s from the Altai region in Siberia.

I ask if he has a family. "Yes, my wife is waiting for me at home when I return with victory," he replies. It’s a familiar response. Every soldier here has someone waiting for them back home.

Countering Drones – A New Battlefield Strategy

Nikolai shows me a weapon specifically designed to counter drones. It’s a five-shot rifle that fires a specialized net. When the net expands mid-air, it entangles the drone's propellers, causing it to crash. In modern warfare, such tools are becoming increasingly critical.

Additionally, soldiers use shotguns loaded with heavy buckshot, which can damage enemy drones mid-flight, preventing them from attacking. Nikolai jokes that this is "delicate work for skilled hands.

"

HIMARS Strikes and Civilian Casualties

I ask what happened the previous day. “They shelled us with cluster munitions yesterday, and even used HIMARS,” one soldier tells me. The Russian forces believe Ukraine is acting out of desperation, unsure of their next moves.

Most victims of these strikes are civilians. One soldier explains that Ukrainian forces prefer targeting non-combatants because civilians cannot fight back.

As we approach a location with destroyed vehicles, one soldier comments grimly: “They just fired at civilians and didn’t care.” War is brutal, but it’s especially harrowing when ordinary people bear the brunt of the suffering

.

Entering Sudzha – The Former Ukrainian Stronghold

Finally, we arrive at the entrance to Sudzha. Just days ago, this city was under Ukrainian control—now, Russian forces hold it.

"Now we’re here to go deep into the city and show you exactly what’s happening on the ground—no narratives, no bias, just the reality," I say to the camera.

One of the soldiers warns us: “Keep a 4-5 meter distance from others. If someone gets injured, the rest need to be able to assist.”

The destruction in Sudzha suggests heavy fighting took place. I ask how many days ago this city was under Ukrainian control. The response is uncertain: "Not sure, but recently."

We continue moving toward the city center. What awaits us there? We’re about to find out.

