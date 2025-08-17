In my previous article, “Peace Blocked by Russian Article 67(2.1) Prevents Russia From Ceding Territory”, I explained how Russian constitutional law prohibits Moscow from giving up any territory it formally considers part of the Russian Federation — including Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Lugansk. This legal reality means that even President Putin himself cannot sign a peace treaty that leaves those areas under Ukrainian control without amending the Russian constitution.

Now, in a striking mirror image, Ukraine’s own laws present a similar roadblock to peace.

Zelensky: Ukraine Cannot Trade Away Its Land

Following the Alaska meeting between Putin and Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the peace terms that were reportedly discussed. According to his statement:

“Ukraine cannot trade or exchange its land, the constitution does not allow it.”

This declaration makes it clear that Kiev is bound by its own constitutional framework. Ukraine’s constitution explicitly states that sovereignty and territorial integrity are “indivisible” and cannot be altered by ceding territory.

In practice, this means that even if the political will existed to make concessions for peace, Ukraine’s leadership is legally barred from signing an agreement that would surrender territory to Russia.

Trump’s Position: Ukraine Must Be Ready to Lose Territory

U.S. President Donald Trump, who took part in mediating talks in Alaska, responded bluntly after Zelensky’s rejection. He reposted the message that:

“Ukraine must be willing to lose some territory to Russia.”

Trump’s view underscores the hard reality that Washington sees territorial concessions as a likely precondition for ending the war. Yet, Ukraine’s own laws make such concessions nearly impossible without a constitutional amendment — something politically unimaginable in today’s climate.

A Legal Deadlock on Both Sides

This situation creates a paradox:

Russia’s Article 67(2.1) prevents it from ceding territories it claims.

Ukraine’s constitution prevents it from ceding or exchanging territories it considers sovereign.

The result is a legal and political deadlock. Neither side can legally concede land, even if negotiations demand it.

Thus, while diplomacy may offer temporary ceasefires or prisoner exchanges, a true “final peace treaty” remains blocked by constitutional barriers on both sides.

Conclusion

The Alaska talks revealed more than just disagreements between Moscow and Kiev — they exposed the legal impossibility of compromise under current laws.

Peace in this war is not only a matter of battlefield dynamics or political will. It is also chained to constitutions that forbid territorial compromise. Until one side changes its fundamental law — or abandons its constitutional framework altogether — lasting peace will remain out of reach.