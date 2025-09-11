“Professional” Assassin Killed Charlie Kirk — Had Ties to “Israel” Or Who Did it? | My analysis

I’m Patrick Lancaster. This is my report and analysis based on verified public information and footage circulating after the Utah Valley University (UVU) shooting, alongside the claims and rumors now exploding online. I separate what’s confirmed from what’s conjecture.

What’s confirmed so far

Charlie Kirk (31) was shot and killed during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025 . Video shows a single crack of a gunshot and Kirk collapsing with a neck wound. Authorities and multiple outlets confirmed his death. (CBS News)

The shot likely came from a nearby building/rooftop roughly ~200 yards from the speaker area, according to university spokespersons and dispatch audio cited in press reports. (People.com)

Manhunt: After hours of confusion, no suspect is in custody . Two people were detained and released . The FBI and ATF are assisting; the FBI has posted a $100,000 reward and released images of a person of interest. (Reuters)

Officials’ language: Utah Governor Spencer Cox described the killing as a “political assassination.” (KCCI)

Commentary fallout: MSNBC fired analyst Matthew Dowd after on-air remarks widely criticized as insensitive; the network issued an apology. (AP News)

“Professional assassin” — what that claim rests on

Some former law-enforcement commentators reviewing the venue layout and the single, incapacitating shot have argued the shooter displayed planning and skill (perch, line of sight under the tent canopy, escape). That suggests a level of proficiency, but it’s not proof of a for-hire professional. Treat it as expert opinion, not established fact, until police release ballistic, forensic, and tradecraft details. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Bottom line: The attack appears targeted and planned; whether the perpetrator is a “professional assassin” remains unconfirmed.

The viral claim about “ties to Israel” (and why it’s unverified)

A month-old post by Harrison Smith (Infowars host) resurfaced after the shooting, claiming he was told Kirk feared Israel would kill him if he “turned against them.” Major outlets reported the viral spread of that claim and the surge in antisemitic conspiracy theories blaming Mossad without evidence. Neither law enforcement nor credible reporting has linked Israel or any foreign intelligence service to the crime. (Jewish Telegraphic Agency)

These are online allegations, not verified findings. Treat them as rumors unless and until investigators present evidence. (FBI)

Working timeline (condensed)

~12:20 p.m. MT, Sept. 10: One shot fired during Kirk’s outdoor event at UVU; he is struck in the neck. Campus locks down. (Reuters)

Afternoon–evening: Conflicting reports about detentions; two individuals questioned and released ; no suspect held. (Reuters)

Sept. 11: FBI reward and person-of-interest images released; manhunt continues. (FBI)

My analysis: What this likely means

Single-shot, standoff attack with an apparent escape implies pre-event reconnaissance (access to roof, sightline testing, route out). That’s planning, whether by a trained shooter or a practiced civilian. (Opinion based on venue reports.) (People.com) Information vacuum = rumor boom. In the absence of an identified suspect/motive, politically charged theories fill the gap. Responsible reporting needs to keep “unverified” labels front and center and point back to official requests for tips. (FBI) Political-violence spiral: Leaders on all sides have condemned the attack. The firing of a major-network analyst underscores how language surrounding such events can inflame or de-escalate. (AP News)

What remains unknown

Perpetrator identity, weapon specifics, transport, and motive. (Reports mention a high-powered bolt-action rifle recovered along a suspected escape route, but full forensics are not public.) (Fox News)

Any organizational backing. As of now, no credible evidence ties the shooter to a government, foreign service, or specific group. (Reuters)

What I saw in the public footage & why it matters

Angle, canopy, and crowd proximity meant few viable firing positions with a clean line to the speaker. That matches reports focusing on the Losee Center roofline and nearby structures. This matters for camera canvassing and path reconstruction — the kind of work investigators say they’re doing now. (People.com)

Call for evidence (from authorities)

If you were at UVU or nearby and captured photos/video, the FBI has a dedicated tip page and phone line. Share original files (not re-uploads) with time/location metadata intact. (FBI)

Final word on the “Israel” angle

Right now it is a claim circulating online and being reported as a rumor about a prior fear, not as fact about this murder. No agency has presented evidence connecting Israel or Mossad to the shooting. I’m covering it because it’s part of the discourse around this crime — and because context and caution are necessary when speculation can inflame hatred or distract from the manhunt. (Jewish Telegraphic Agency)

Credits & condolences

Public statements from leaders across the spectrum — including President Trump and Gov. Cox — emphasized condemnation of political violence. Whatever your politics, a father of two was murdered on a university campus. May his family find strength. (Reuters)

