I am Patrick Lancaster, reporting from Sudzha —the former strategic center used by Ukrainian forces for operations in the Kursk region of Russia. Now, this area is under Russian control, and I am here to show you the real situation on the ground.

A Dangerous Road to Sudzha Center

We hear explosions. These are cluster munitions, but luckily, not targeting us. We continue towards the city center—only 1.7 kilometers left. It’s raining, which is actually good; drones are unlikely to operate today.

On our way, we encounter destroyed bridges.

"We can’t go straight ahead," one of the fighters says. "Everything is blown up."

We attempt to find an alternative route, but the situation remains critical: most of the bridges are destroyed, and the roads are in ruins.

— "Let’s try entering in an hour."

— "Our allies warned us—there could be enemies dressed in our uniforms."

We proceed with extreme caution, avoiding any unnecessary interactions.

Danger Lurks in Every House

As we enter the city, we are warned: "Every house could be rigged with explosives."

We see destroyed buildings, shattered windows, burned-out cars.

We come across bodies. "See the blue armbands? These are Ukrainian fighters." I am told that booby traps are often placed on corpses. "Watch your step. Don’t touch anything near the bodies."

As we examine the area, a local woman approaches us and shares her story:

— "Ukrainian soldiers came into our homes, smashed everything with sledgehammers, and looted. They took everything—from electronics to clothes."

I ask if there were any hardcore nationalist fighters among them.

— "Yes, there were Nazis. They humiliated us, called us subhuman, and forced us to speak badly about our president."

She leads us to her home. "Do you want to see what they did? Come with me."

We step inside—rooms are ransacked, furniture is broken, belongings are scattered everywhere.

— "They even took children’s toys."

Testimonies from Other Local Residents

We meet another man who describes the intimidation tactics used by Ukrainian troops:

— "A soldier pointed his rifle at me and asked, ‘Are you working with the Russians?’ I said no, but he didn’t believe me."

— "I went to fetch water, and they shouted, ‘What are you doing there? You’re passing information to the Russians!’"

He says he barely escaped with his life.

— "They fired at civilians, threatened to bury us alive."

I ask why he didn’t leave.

— "And go where? My farm, my animals, my home… where would I go? This is where I was born, and this is where I will stay."

Attempting to Reach the Center: Shelling Intensifies

We try to push further, but landmines, shelling, and destroyed roads make it impossible.

— "The tire is blown out; we need to change it."

— "We can’t go any further; all roads are destroyed."

We decide to retreat. "Maybe we’ll try again tomorrow."

Conclusion: A Report from Sudzha

This day has revealed the raw reality of the situation. We witnessed destroyed bridges, looted homes, terrified yet resilient people who refuse to abandon their city.

Before leaving, I ask the locals:

— "What happens next?"

They answer with confidence:

— "We will survive. We are Russian. We will rebuild. Just tell the world the truth about us."

I finish my report.

"I am an independent journalist. Support my work. Like, share, and spread the truth."

As I wrap up my recording, a sudden explosion shakes the ground.

"Move, move!" shouts one of the fighters.

We leave the danger zone, but I know one thing for sure: I will return to tell the story again.



