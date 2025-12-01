Resign Or Be Invaded: Trump's Ultimatum To Maduro & Venezuela

I’m Patrick Lancaster, and what you’re about to read may be the clearest sign yet that the United States is on the brink of launching a military intervention in Venezuela. The signals are no longer subtle. They’re open, loud, and rapidly escalating.

For the first time, we have a full picture of Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Nicolás Maduro — confirmed by Trump himself — and the simultaneous U.S. military preparations that mirror the lead-up to past American invasions.

This story matters because if this escalates into a war, it won’t just reshape Latin America. It will shake global geopolitics, push oil markets to extremes, and potentially ignite a conflict involving Russia, China, and Iran.

Let’s break it down step by step.

📞 Trump Confirms the Phone Call — and the Ultimatum

Trump has now publicly confirmed that he spoke directly with Nicolás Maduro. When pressed by reporters, he refused to give details — but he admitted the call happened and left no doubts:

Maduro must resign immediately and leave Venezuela.

The deal offered by Washington is shockingly direct:

Maduro resigns now

He is granted safe passage

His wife Cilia Flores and his son are also guaranteed safe passage

Protection is guaranteed only if Maduro steps down without delay

Trump reportedly told him:

“You can save yourself and those closest to you, but you must leave the country now.”

This isn’t diplomacy.

This is an ultimatum.

🧨 Washington’s Leverage: “Your Family’s Safety Depends on Leaving Now”

The U.S. position is clear:

Immediate resignation, or consequences.

When Maduro attempted to negotiate — offering to resign in 18 months — Washington rejected the proposal outright. Only immediate departure is acceptable.

This creates a situation where, as I explained in the video:

It looks like the United States is indirectly holding Maduro’s family as leverage — or ransom — until he steps down.

Whether one agrees with the moral framing doesn’t change the political reality.

The message is unmistakable:

Leave now, or face force.

✈️ NOTAMs: The Clearest Sign of Pending Military Action

The U.S. has issued multiple NOTAMs (Notices to Air Missions) over Venezuela’s southern border — something that normally signals restricted or dangerous airspace.

Two sets of NOTAMs are active, expiring in February and March.

NOTAMs are often associated with:

pre-planned military operations

large-scale troop or aviation movement

airspace preparations before an intervention

And this isn’t theoretical.

We’ve seen this pattern before.

In Iraq 2003, the same type of restrictions were put in place right before the invasion.

In Libya 2011, no-fly zones and NOTAMs preceded NATO strikes.

And now, in 2025, Venezuela is under the same signals.

The U.S. military is already near the Venezuelan coast.

They are in position.

They are ready.

🔥 Why Trump Wants Maduro Out — The Real Reasons

Mainstream headlines talk about:

drugs

cartel activity

migration

But let’s be honest — that’s not why this is happening.

The real reasons are strategic:

1. Oil & Energy Markets

Venezuela has some of the world’s largest oil reserves.

Sanctions have crippled production.

A new government aligned with the U.S. would reopen the oil flow.

2. Global Power Competition

Russia, China, and Iran all have deep cooperation with Venezuela — intelligence, energy, security, military.

The U.S. sees this as a direct challenge in its own hemisphere.

3. Geopolitical Influence

Washington believes removing Maduro would:

weaken Russia’s presence in Latin America

block China’s energy access

cut Iran’s intelligence ties

restore U.S. regional dominance

This isn’t about “drugs.”

This is about power.

⚔️ The Pattern Matches Previous U.S. Wars

As I explain in the video:

Warnings? ✔️

Deadlines? ✔️

Airspace restrictions? ✔️

Safe passage deals? ✔️

War justification narrative? ✔️

This is the same playbook used in:

Iraq (2003) — WMD claims

Libya (2011) — “protect civilians”

Panama (1989) — “national security”

Syria — “chemical weapons”

Now, Venezuela is next in line.

Every sign points to one conclusion:

A U.S. invasion is imminent.

🧍‍♂️ What Maduro Wants — and Why Washington Refuses

Maduro’s reported proposal:

resign in 18 months

immunity for himself

safety guarantees for his family

keep his personal assets

But Washington rejected this immediately.

Trump’s ultimatum:

Leave now, or face military action.

And with the Venezuelan military still backing Maduro, conflict becomes even more likely.

🚨 Are We Hours or Days Away From War?

The escalation has been:

fast

deliberate

strategic

The combination of:

ultimatums

NOTAMs

airspace closures

U.S. naval presence

rejection of Maduro’s counter-offer

Trump’s public statements

…all point to a decision already being made.

This situation is extremely similar to the final weeks before the Iraq invasion.

And unless Maduro complies immediately, we may be witnessing the start of a new major war in Latin America.

🎥 Will I Go to Venezuela?

As I say in the video:

Do you want me there on the ground to show what’s really happening?

If the invasion begins, I can deploy to Venezuela to:

document civilian casualties

speak to soldiers on both sides

show the destruction

show who’s responsible

report what mainstream media will never show you

If you want me there, tell me in the comments.

I’m willing to drop everything and go.

Independent journalism is only possible with your support.

