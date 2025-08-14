Under Fire on the Kursk–Sumy Frontline

In my latest frontline report, "Russia Break Through Now: Ukraine Frontline Combat Russian Drone Warfare," I take viewers directly into one of the most intense and dangerous battles I have covered in the Kursk–Sumy sector. Embedded with the Veterans Brigade of the Russian forces, I witnessed first-hand the critical role that advanced FPV and fiber optic drones play in modern warfare — all while under constant threat from Ukrainian kamikaze drones overhead.

From the very start of filming, we were forced to run for cover multiple times as enemy drones buzzed over our heads. In total, we counted ten or more drones in the air at once, with explosions erupting dangerously close to our position.

Russian Drone Teams at “Point Zero”

The unit I accompanied operates right on the edge of the point of zero — just a couple of kilometers from Ukrainian forces. Here, Russian drone operators control both radio-linked strike drones and fiber optic-guided FPV drones.

Borey, a drone operator from Surgut, explained the difference:

Radio-controlled FPV drones are effective against infantry but vulnerable to Ukrainian electronic warfare jamming.

Fiber optic FPV drones maintain a video feed right up to the target, even in heavy EW zones, and are ideal for destroying enemy vehicles.

The range is impressive — fiber optic spools can extend up to 25 km, allowing deep strikes while avoiding interception. The team demonstrated different payloads, including high explosive warheads and cumulative jets for anti-armor attacks.

Innovation in the Field: Modified DJI Mavic 3Pro

Another operator, Rys, showed me a modified DJI Mavic 3Pro equipped with an airborne repeater. This system extends FPV drone operational range and keeps the video feed stable during final approach. Initially used by Ukrainian forces, the system was reverse-engineered and adapted by Russian technicians. The result: a significant boost in strike accuracy and mission success rates.

Life Under Constant Drone Threat

While documenting, we had to dash across open fields, climb hills, and navigate forests under the constant danger of kamikaze drone strikes. In one close call, a kamikaze exploded just meters from our group. The stress is unrelenting — every movement risks detection, and every pause is calculated to avoid becoming a target.

During a short rest, the brigade shared their Russian MREs — canned beef, cheese, crackers, and coffee — a small comfort in the middle of a dangerous operation.

The Human Side of the War

Between attacks, we discussed the war’s future and the psychological toll. Operators spoke about defending their homeland, their families, and their belief that Russia will ultimately prevail. They emphasized that the political decisions are made at the top, but on the ground, soldiers simply execute orders and focus on survival.

I also reflected on my own motivations. Covering this war is dangerous — I’ve had moments where I thought about my family, wondering if my videos might someday be the only memory they have of me. But as long as I can, I will continue to bring the reality from both sides to the world, because Western mainstream media refuses to show it.

Closing Thoughts from the Frontline

This operation took us from deep in the forest to the very edge of the combat zone, into the shelters of Russian drone teams, and back again through dangerous terrain. We witnessed live drone launches, EW countermeasures, and direct strikes — the reality of 21st-century drone warfare.

This is the raw, unfiltered truth you will not see elsewhere in the English-speaking media.

