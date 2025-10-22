Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Russia Breaks Sumy Ukraine Frontline: Inside Russian Artillery Combat

Patrick Lancaster's avatar
Patrick Lancaster
Oct 22, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

I embedded with a Russian artillery crew on the forested border between the Kursk region of Russia and Ukraine’s Sumy region to document a live fire mission in support of Russian assault teams pushing the frontline forward. What you’ll see in this report is the unfiltered process—orders arriving in real time, the D-30 howitzer coming to life, the waitin…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Patrick Lancaster’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Patrick Lancaster
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture