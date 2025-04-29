At the recent “Knowledge.First” educational marathon, former Russian president and current Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev delivered one of his most provocative addresses yet, outlining the Kremlin's ideological and geopolitical framework for Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine and its confrontation with the West.

“Regime, Not State”: Medvedev’s Core Message

In his speech, Medvedev emphasized what he called a fundamental distinction: the Russian objective, he claimed, is not the destruction of Ukraine as a state, but the removal of what he labeled the “Kiev Nazi regime.” Using charged historical language, he called for a future international tribunal—“a kind of Nuremberg 2.0”—to hold accountable those he accused of crimes during the conflict.

No Return to Europe

Medvedev asserted that Russia's relationship with Europe has passed the "point of no return." He declared there is "no one to talk to and nothing to talk about," describing current EU leadership as ideologically driven adversaries. He singled out German leaders, including Annalena Baerbock, Boris Pistorius, and Ursula von der Leyen, calling them “aggressive Russophobic fanatics” and “supporters of militarism.”

His remarks underscored Moscow’s broader pivot away from diplomatic engagement with Western Europe and toward a narrative of ideological and civilizational opposition.

Symbolic Outrage: Berlin Invitation Without Russia

Another point of contention was Germany’s decision to invite Ukrainian representatives—but not Russian delegates—to the 80th anniversary commemorations of the end of World War II. Medvedev denounced the move as “extreme cynicism,” particularly given the Soviet Union’s key role in the defeat of Nazi Germany. He framed this as historical revisionism and a betrayal of postwar memory.

Warning to Western Mercenaries

In a stark warning, Medvedev declared that any foreign fighters operating in Ukraine on behalf of Kyiv would continue to be treated as "legitimate targets" by Russian forces. This signals no softening of Moscow’s stance toward Western involvement, whether state-backed or through private military channels.

Ukraine’s “Predetermined” Fate

Looking forward, Medvedev predicted a bleak and uncertain future for Ukraine, suggesting that “its remnants” may not function much longer. He argued that Russia’s military operation must end in victory for true peace to emerge—not only in Ukraine, but across Europe.

A “New Global World Order”

Perhaps most notably, Medvedev tied the outcome of the conflict to the broader ideological battle for what he termed a “new global world order.” In this vision, the end of what Russia sees as Western dominance would begin with military and political victory in Ukraine.

Analysis: Shifting from Tactical to Ideological War

Medvedev’s revealed how deeply the conflict has evolved beyond borders and battlefields. What began in 2022 as a military campaign has, for Moscow, clearly become a civilizational struggle, one not just about Ukraine but about the future shape of the international order.

What will “victory” will mean on both sides of this war.

