Russia’s military operation in the Kursk region is nearing its final stage, with Russian forces consolidating control over most of the area. The battlefield situation has significantly shifted in Moscow’s favor, and the Kremlin is now assessing its response to a growing number of diplomatic overtures regarding a potential ceasefire. Meanwhile, U.S. emissaries are heading to Moscow, hoping to negotiate an agreement that would halt the fighting in Ukraine

Final Phase of the Kursk Operation

The Russian General Staff has assured that the task of defeating Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region and reaching the state border will be completed in the shortest possible time. The operation ( tunneling into the heart of Ukrainian forces to break defenses) has involved over 600 military personnel, with key units such as Veterans, Akhmat, the 11th Brigade, and the 30th Regiment playing crucial roles.

Notably, footage has emerged showing Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting the command post of the Kursk Group of Forces, dressed in military uniform for the first time since 2021. Reports indicate that Putin maintains direct contact with soldiers on the front lines every morning and evening.

As the battle for Kursk nears completion, Russian forces are reportedly moving further into the Sumy region of Ukraine, attempting to establish deeper control beyond the border.

Evacuation and Russian Control in Sudzha

One of the key developments in the Kursk offensive has been the liberation of Sudzha, where the Russian flag has been raised. Regional authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently secured areas. According to Kursk Governor Alexander Khinshtein, 68 residents of Sudzha were initially evacuated, with 52 placed in temporary accommodation centers and 16 reunited with their families. The evacuation operation is ongoing, ensuring that elderly residents, women, and children receive state assistance.

Share

Ceasefire Talks and Moscow’s Conditions

While Russia solidifies its military position, ceasefire discussions are gaining momentum. Donald Trump has claimed that the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine are “close to reaching an agreement.” However, sources indicate that the Kremlin remains firm in its demands:

Cessation of Western arms supplies to Ukraine Ukraine’s commitment to a neutral status, renouncing NATO membership ambitions Reduction of Ukraine’s armed forces Territorial concessions recognizing Russian control over Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia

According to Bloomberg, Moscow might agree to a ceasefire but is looking to delay negotiations in order to secure the most favorable terms.

The White House has confirmed that Trump’s National Security Adviser Mike Waltz held phone discussions with Russian officials. Additionally, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to Moscow to persuade the Kremlin to sign a ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Russia has presented the U.S. with a list of broader demands, including a potential “reset” of U.S.-Russia relations. However, no details have been disclosed.

Leave a comment

Putin’s Response and the Strategic Outlook

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that Putin may address the Ukraine situation at a press conference today, where he could outline Moscow’s stance on ceasefire negotiations. A joint press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is also scheduled, which may shed further light on the Kremlin’s plans.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that if Russia refuses to agree to a ceasefire, the U.S. will take serious steps against Moscow and increase military aid to Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has also stated that if a ceasefire is implemented, Kyiv will not end martial law or stop mobilization efforts, signaling its reluctance to halt military preparations.

Conclusion

Russia’s control over most of the Kursk region marks a significant milestone in the conflict. While ceasefire discussions are progressing, Moscow remains cautious, seeking long-term security guarantees rather than temporary pauses in fighting.

With ongoing military advances into Sumy, a potential buffer zone along the border, and continued diplomatic maneuvering, Russia is weighing whether a ceasefire serves its interests or if it should push for further territorial gains before entering formal negotiations.

The next few days could determine whether an agreement is reached or if hostilities will escalate further. Putin’s expected statement today could be a pivotal moment in shaping the future course of the conflict.





Stay Updated & Support Independent Journalism

🚨 Watch the full live breakdown & original reports on YouTube

📩 Subscribe to my Substack for exclusive deep-dive articles & videos

💰 Support my jurnalism– Independent journalism relies on youm!

🚨 War crimes must be exposed. The world needs to see the truth. 🚨