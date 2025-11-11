I’m Patrick Lancaster, and we’ve got breaking news from the Ukraine war front line.

Reports from both sides indicate that Russian forces have begun a full encirclement of Pokrovsk, a strategic city in western Donetsk region.

Some sources are already calling it “The Pokrovsk Cauldron,” where, according to preliminary data, thousands of Ukrainian troops may now be trapped.

🔥 150,000 Russian Troops and the Threat of Encirclement

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief told The New York Post that Russia has deployed up to 150,000 troops around Pokrovsk.

According to him, the operation’s goal is to surround the city and neighboring towns — cutting off all supply routes for Ukrainian forces in the western part of Donetsk.

Footage from the area shows Russian troops calmly advancing along the E50 highway, entering Pokrovsk from the south.

In the video — no Ukrainian soldiers, no gunfire, no drones — which strongly suggests that this area is now under full Russian control.

🌧️ Bad Weather, No Drones, Tactical Advantage

Due to heavy weather conditions, drones from both sides are nearly absent from the skies.

This temporarily reduces strike intensity but gives Russian infantry a strong advantage in ground movement, as they can advance without constant aerial threat.

As Lancaster reports:

“In these shots, you can see Russian soldiers walking casually down the street — no fear, no urgency. This doesn’t look like an area under fire.” Leave a comment

⚖️ A Possible Turning Point on the Donetsk Front

If confirmed, Pokrovsk’s fall would mark the most significant shift on the Donbass front since the battle for Artemovsk (Bakhmut).

In that case, Russia would effectively control the entire Donetsk People’s Republic, just as it did earlier in Lugansk.

Then, according to Russian law, only Zaporizhzhia and Kherson would remain outside full Russian military control among territories Moscow considers part of Russia.

🧩 The Legal and Political Boundary of the War

The Russian Constitution designates Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions as parts of the Russian Federation.

That means even President Putin cannot legally end the operation until all of these territories are under Russian control.

“By Russian law, negotiations are meaningless until all the territory legally recognized as part of Russia is secured,” the report explains.

⚔️ What Happens Next?

If Pokrovsk is truly surrounded, this could trigger a complete collapse of Ukraine’s western Donetsk defense line.

After that, the next targets could be Selidove, Ugledar, and possibly Krasnoarmeysk.

But the biggest question remains:

how many Ukrainian soldiers are still trapped — and will they attempt a breakout or surrender?

🎥 From the Front Line

I continue to work directly on the ground to show you what’s really happening — not what the mainstream media wants you to see.

