Russia Launches Nuclear Triad Systems — “USA at War With Russia,” Medvedev Says

Russia has just executed a full-spectrum nuclear forces drill—land, sea, and air—testing the command-and-control chain of its strategic deterrent. President Vladimir Putin joined by videoconference as launches were carried out from all three legs of the triad. Moscow says the objectives were achieved and the exercise was scheduled well in advance, but the timing lands amid rapidly hardening rhetoric and fresh sanctions—turning a routine readiness test into a geopolitical thunderclap.

What Russia Fired—and Why It Matters

Land: An intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Yars family was launched as part of the ground leg of the triad.

Sea: From beneath the waves, the Bryansk nuclear submarine conducted a launch of an R-29RM/Sineva -class SLBM.

Air: Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched cruise missiles, completing the triad picture.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, all mission goals were met and the exercise validated the leadership’s ability to transmit orders and receive confirmations through the strategic chain. The Kremlin frames this as a periodic, pre-planned drill—similar to one held in late October last year—rather than a reaction to any single Western move

.

Signal or Standard Drill?

Is this a direct threat, a warning, or simply a routine test being blown out of proportion? On paper, it’s the latter: yearly, pre-notified, and doctrinal. In practice, context is everything. With nuclear arms control architectures frozen and escalatory rhetoric rising on both sides, even “routine” nuclear signaling ripples through global markets, alliances, and military planning cycles.

Arms Control: The Freeze That Raises Risk

Shortly after the launches, Russia’s deputy foreign minister delivered a stark assessment of the arms control picture:

Calls for sweeping disarmament that ignore “current realities” are “unrealistic.”

If Washington rejects Moscow’s proposals around the New START framework, the nuclear risk environment will continue to worsen.

Informational exchanges under New START remain suspended, keeping key deconfliction channels cold.

That last point is critical. With hotlines idle and verification limited, the world lives again in a gray zone of potential miscalculation—exactly the gap arms control was designed to close

.

Medvedev: “The U.S. Is at War With Russia”

Then came the political blowtorch. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, responded to new U.S. sanctions and broader Western policy by declaring that the United States is now at war with Russia. He framed Washington as a direct party to the conflict and claimed this alignment removes the need for further negotiations on Russia’s battlefield goals.

Medvedev’s statements do not equal a formal declaration of war, but they codify how Russia’s leadership class increasingly describes the conflict: not a proxy confrontation, but a direct clash of wills with the West—especially the U.S. This matters because political language shapes military calendars, target sets, and red lines. Words like these make diplomatic off-ramps harder to reach.

Why the Timing Stings

This triad exercise lands alongside:

Fresh U.S. sanctions against Russia’s energy sector.

Market volatility , including a notable single-day oil price pop.

An intensifying trade and industrial policy shift across North America and Europe, with strategic commodities, defense supply chains, and tariffs all in play.

No single datapoint “caused” the launches—but together they form the pressure envelope in which Moscow chose to highlight nuclear readiness.

Bottom Line

What happened: Russia tested the full nuclear triad and declared all objectives met.

What it means: Militarily, a scheduled drill; politically, a loud reminder that nuclear forces are central to Moscow’s deterrence calculus.

What’s new: The escalated rhetoric —Medvedev’s line that “the U.S. is at war with Russia” —pushes narrative boundaries and hardens positions.

Why you should care: With New START channels frozen, even routine nuclear activity carries higher miscalculation risk than it did a few years ago.

I’ll keep covering this story—from the trenches to the treaty talk—so you get the full picture, not just the headlines

.

If you value on-the-ground reporting and deep-dive analysis

Stay safe, and let’s hope cooler heads keep the nuclear genie in the bottle.

