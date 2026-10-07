Russia Ukraine War Escalation Inside Donetsk and Kursk: Ivan Kopyl

“The Kill Zone Is Getting Wider Every Day”

The war is no longer confined to a narrow line on a map. According to Donetsk journalist, military correspondent and human-rights activist Ivan Kopyl, improvements in drone range are steadily expanding the area in which soldiers and civilians face danger.

“The kill zone, as we call it, is getting wider and wider every day because drones have longer and longer range,” Kopyl tells me in this exclusive interview.

That observation runs through our entire conversation. We discuss life in Donetsk, the damage to water and electricity systems, his recent reporting trip to Russia’s Kursk region, civilians still living near Sudzha, serious allegations made by former detainees, European warnings about a possible confrontation with Russia and the mood inside Russia after years of war.

Kopyl begins with daily life in Donetsk. He says residents have recently heard both Russian and Ukrainian drones overhead, gunfire aimed at aerial targets and explosions in the distance. Even communities away from the immediate front are increasingly exposed as unmanned systems travel farther.

The danger is accompanied by pressure on basic services. Donetsk has faced water shortages for years, and Kopyl says electricity problems have added to fears about the coming winter. He expects difficult conditions on both sides of the conflict as energy systems become targets and heating demand increases.

Kopyl describes modern warfare as a struggle between entire systems rather than only between opposing armies. Military forces depend on electrical grids, transport, communications and industrial capacity. Once those systems become part of the war, civilians inevitably experience the consequences.

“Now it is two systems fighting,” he says, referring to military, economic and power infrastructure. “As usual, civilian people are hit by this kind of war.”

Accounts From Former Detainees

The most disturbing section of the interview concerns Kopyl’s recent reporting in the Kursk region. He recounts allegations made by Russian civilians who say Ukrainian forces detained them and treated them as prisoners of war.

According to Kopyl, one man said he and his brother were driving toward Sudzha to evacuate a family member when gunfire struck their vehicle. The brother was killed and the surviving man was wounded in the leg.

Kopyl says the man alleges that he was taken into Ukrainian custody and held for nearly two years without surgery to remove the bullet.

Kopyl also relays the man’s claim that guards beat detainees and that conditions varied greatly between facilities.

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“Some prisons were normal,” Kopyl says. “Some prisons were like hell.”

He further alleges that representatives associated with the International Red Cross recorded detainees’ stories during periodic visits but were unable to secure their release.

These are serious allegations presented through Kopyl’s reporting and the former detainees’ testimony. They require independent investigation and responses from the Ukrainian authorities and the humanitarian organizations named in the account.

Civilians Remain Near Sudzha

Kopyl says drones were constantly present during his visit near Sudzha and that explosions could be heard every few minutes.

Despite the lack of electricity, water and gas, some civilians—especially elderly residents—continue living in homes and tending gardens they spent their lives building.

Their decision illustrates one of the most difficult realities of the war. Evacuation may appear obvious from a distance, but leaving can mean abandoning a home, animals, land and an entire lifetime.

Remaining can place civilians inside an expanding drone zone where a previously safe road or village may suddenly become reachable.

Kopyl believes Russian forces are attempting to push the danger farther from established Russian territory. At the same time, he acknowledges that drone range continues to grow. Military advances therefore do not automatically remove the threat to civilians behind the front.

Poland, NATO and Fear of a Wider War

We also discuss warnings from Poland about a possible Russian hybrid drone-and-missile attack and the danger that a direct strike on a NATO member could trigger Article 5.

Kopyl argues that European leaders use fear of Russia to maintain political support at a time when many voters are tired of the conflict.

He does not believe Russia’s government wants a direct war with NATO, but he warns that provocations, accidents and miscalculations have started wider wars before.

Inside Russia, he describes several competing attitudes. Some “hawks” want stronger action against European countries supplying weapons to Ukraine. Others fear nuclear escalation.

A large section of the population, he says, is tired of the war but remains prepared to endure difficult conditions if people believe the outcome will create a better future for their children.

A War Changing Faster Than the Map

The clearest conclusion from this interview is that technology is changing the geography of risk.

A front line can remain relatively stable while the danger zone behind it expands. Longer-range drones expose more roads, homes, power systems and civilian communities.

That is why Kopyl’s warning matters:

“The kill zone is getting wider and wider every day.”

Watch the complete interview and judge his testimony and analysis for yourself. As always, seek information from multiple perspectives, question every claim—including ours—and form your conclusions from the widest possible range of evidence.

CHAPTERS

00:00 Patrick introduces Ivan Kopyl

01:18 Opening report montage

02:39 Interview begins

03:01 Ivan introduces himself

03:26 Drones over Donetsk and the widening danger zone

04:50 Donetsk water and electricity problems

06:17 Why modern war targets entire systems

09:59 Ivan’s reporting trip to Russia’s Kursk region

10:27 Allegations from former civilian detainees

13:38 Claims concerning Red Cross prison visits

15:59 Civilians living near Sudzha

17:45 Patrick and Ivan discuss alleged war crimes

21:37 How the fighting near Kursk has changed

22:33 “The kill zone is getting wider every day”

23:31 Poland, NATO and the risk of wider war

24:40 Ivan’s view of European politics

25:54 Russian public opinion and war fatigue

28:39 Final exchange with Ivan

29:34 Patrick’s closing comments