Near the Russia–Ukraine frontline, I embedded with Russian Akhmat special forces drone operators as they prepared and launched a kamikaze drone strike on Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv region. This report documents not only the technical process of assembling and balancing the strike drone but also the dangers faced by the team as Ukrainian drones hunted overhead.

On the Border of Belgorod and Kharkiv

I began my report in the Belgorod region of Russia, just across the border from Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Sumy regions, not far from Kursk. Here, the battle lines are constantly shifting, with drone warfare playing a critical role in daily combat operations.

With the Akhmat special forces drone unit, I witnessed their preparations for a real combat mission: launching a “Molniya” (“Lightning”) strike drone carrying a 7VR tandem warhead, aimed at Ukrainian military positions across the border.

Inside the Drone Team’s Operations

The unit’s commander, call sign Derzky, explained the process:

The drone, nicknamed a “bird,” is built from lightweight materials – wood, aluminum, foam plastic – making it both simple and effective.

It carries a 6–6.5 kg warhead strapped securely to maintain balance during flight.

Propellers, wings, stabilizers, and electronics are assembled quickly in the field, often within minutes.



Although the design looks primitive, the fighters stressed that these factory-produced drones deliver high performance with low cost, making them a central weapon in the conflict.

“We created a smart device, which is at the same time quite simple,” Derzky said. “It allows us to strike precisely.”

The Launch

Once assembled and balanced, the drone was mounted on a portable catapult system. From there, the operators launched it toward Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv.

I documented the moment of take-off, when the propellers spun and the drone shot into the air, entering automatic flight mode. The operators retreated to cover in a dugout, wary of Ukrainian counter-drone strikes.

From their video feed, they tracked the drone’s flight until the signal cut off. Whether the strike was successful depended on confirmation from comrades closer to the target area.

“We easily fly up to 50 kilometers,” the operators told me, though they declined to give exact details of this mission for security reasons.

War Through the Lens of Drones

The Akhmat drone fighters explained that while sometimes they use commercial drones like the Mavic, these larger strike UAVs carry heavier payloads and can reach deeper into Ukrainian positions.

As always, the human cost of these operations weighs heavily. “Possibly, they just killed some soldiers. Possibly not,” I reflected in the report. “We hope no one died. Everyone has fathers, mothers, children. Hopefully, this war ends soon.”

Independent Frontline Journalism

This report is not about taking sides—it’s about showing realities you will not see elsewhere. Drone warfare is changing the battlefield in Kharkiv and across the entire frontline, and it is my mission to bring unfiltered perspectives to the world.

I risk my life daily to document this war, in the hope of contributing to greater understanding and, ultimately, to peace.

