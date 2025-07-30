In my latest report from the heart of the Russia-Ukraine war zone, I embedded with Russian troops advancing from Lugansk toward Ukrainian-held positions in Donetsk. What unfolded was a gripping and chaotic battle on the very edge of what soldiers call the "point of zero" — the exact front line where Ukrainian and Russian forces are locked in daily life-and-death combat.

Entering the Warzone: From Lugansk to Donetsk

I joined Russian military units moving rapidly through the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), now officially claimed by Russia. Though Moscow declared this region fully under its control, the area remains contested by Ukrainian forces — with frequent kamikaze drone strikes, artillery duels, and firefights still raging.

Moments after linking up with the soldiers, alarms were raised over a Ukrainian drone approaching. Troops ordered an immediate diversion through the forest to avoid detection. The drone, believed to be a kamikaze-type, forced us to seek cover as it hovered above, scanning for targets. These drones — both traditional and fiber-optic variants — are now a daily threat along the front.

Crossing to the Donetsk Front: Firefight Imminent

As we pushed from Lugansk into the Donetsk region, the soldiers confirmed the objective: a surprise flank on Ukrainian positions. The soldiers identified this zone as the border of Luhansk and Donetsk, with mortar units preparing to hit a suspected Ukrainian drone launch point. The aim was clear — disrupt enemy UAV operations and enable Russian infantry to advance further west.

"Enemy movement has been detected. We will stop them now and our guys will advance," said one commander, preparing a 120mm mortar for action.

I documented every step — from the mortarmen loading gunpowder and charges to the moment of firing. “Fire!” came the repeated command. Each round sent shockwaves through the trees. The Russians claimed successful hits.

Locals in Uniform: War from the Inside

The soldiers I spoke with weren’t just from the Russian mainland — many were locals from Lugansk and Donetsk who had taken up arms after the 2014 Maidan revolution. One former miner told me bluntly: “Russia is not an occupier. It’s a brother who came to help.” Another soldier added: “Ukraine stopped paying my father’s pension. Russia pays it now.”

This sentiment is common here. For them, the war didn’t begin in 2022 — it began in 2014, and the lines of loyalty were drawn long before the world was watching.

Zero Point: Between Life and Death

After navigating through wooded terrain and drone-covered skies, we reached the forward operating base. Artillery thundered in the background as soldiers raced to “zero” — the true front line. There, Russian forces engaged in active combat against Ukrainian units.

Soldiers monitored electronic warfare jammers, aware that a single enemy drone could correct artillery fire onto their positions. "Everything will be fine," one soldier said — perhaps more out of hope than confidence.

Soon after the mortar strikes, it was time to evacuate. Russian forces expected retaliatory fire. "We never know what happens next," I said to the camera. "But I’m documenting what no one else in Western media is willing to show."

After the Strike: Uncertain Silence

The operation concluded with a hasty withdrawal. Drones remained overhead. “Not sure whose,” one soldier told me. They feared artillery fire correction from above.

The Russian soldiers claimed success — direct hits on the UAV launch site. The goal, they said, was not just to inflict damage, but to clear the path for deeper advances into Donetsk.

Final Thoughts

This frontline isn’t just a shifting line on the map. It’s a lethal strip of territory where drones buzz, mortars roar, and every movement might be the last. For the soldiers and civilians of Lugansk and Donetsk, the war is personal — it’s not about geopolitics, but identity, survival, and history.

As always, I’ll continue bringing you raw, unfiltered footage and firsthand reporting from the front lines. Please like, share, and subscribe to help me keep doing this work. I’m an entirely independent, crowdfunded journalist — and your support keeps me here, where the story is happening.