By Patrick Lancaster – Independent Frontline Reporter

I’m Patrick Lancaster, and right now I’m embedded with Russian Akhmat special forces on the Kharkiv/Kharkov axis, documenting how unmanned aviation is shaping the fight. In this report, we follow an entire mission cycle: from loading gear in a military van and driving under threat of FPV strikes, to assembling a long-range “Supercam” reconnaissance drone on a catapult, to live piloting, and finally the commander’s battle update as coordinates move down the fire chain.

Inside the Van: Boxes, Briefings, and Incoming Threats

We start inside a military van rolling toward the frontline. At my feet: boxes with what the soldiers describe as basic unmanned aircraft. Their purpose is clear—find Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv region and adjust artillery from a partnered unit. Along the way, we pass a civilian car reportedly hit by a Ukrainian FPV. Everyone stays alert. “The road is dangerous—they fire on us with what we fire on them,” a fighter tells me.

I remind viewers—whatever side you favor, you deserve to see information from both sides. Anyone telling you not to look is not protecting your interests.

Field Setup: Building the Catapult, Pre-Flight Checks

At the launch site, technicians quietly assemble the catapult and lay out the Supercam—an aircraft-type reconnaissance UAV with a parachute recovery system. A compressor pressurizes the launcher. Technicians “zero” the roll so the airframe stays stable with the wind. They confirm radio link with the remote pilot team in a separate location. Ailerons twitch through self-tests; power and video are handed off to the pilot’s computer in a strict sequence.

Kent, a senior Supercam technician from the 204th Regiment (Akhmat, Amur Group), walks me through the flow: camera fitted to detect enemy signatures, power up, link check, pre-flight test, and go. Another fighter—Tsar—confirms they won’t say more until the “bird” is fully ready.

Launch: “Readiness Confirmed—Start!”

With readiness confirmed, the order comes: “Start!” The catapult snaps. The aircraft lifts cleanly and goes “for a walk,” as they call it—the moment when the Supercam begins to work. Seconds later, we hear outgoing artillery in the distance. The team strips the site fast; if Ukrainian counter-battery or FPV drones catch a warm launch area, it can get lethal quickly.

“Hide behind the trees!” someone shouts as they bag gear. The rule is simple: launch, leave, disappear.

Evasion: Thermal Discipline and “Blend into the Crowd”

Post-launch, the technicians relocate. The truck, hot from the sun and engine, is tucked under trees to break up its thermal profile. They wait out the sky: “From above, we’re just warm icons. Blend into other warm icons and vanish.” If a hostile recon wing tracks them back to the pilot’s receiving point, that link can become an attractive target.

In a brief lull, the fighters husk raw corn and talk about home—from Tobolsk and Tyumen to Krasnodar—mixing frontline tension with simple normalcy.

The Pilot Room: Eyes on Target

We reach the pilot location—the “cockpit.” The Supercam is airborne and streaming. The crew conducts additional reconnaissance, scanning a forest belt. “We’ve spotted the enemy,” the pilot says. “If confirmed, we inflict fire impact.” On screen, indistinct blobs to an untrained eye reveal movement—“anything alive catches the eye.” They identify infantry believed to be responsible for launches against Russian positions.

Kitayets, a Supercam pilot from the Amur Group, says they also found the landing site of a “Baba Yaga”—a nickname used here for a heavy-lift drone platform. If confirmed, artillery will strike.

Command & Control: The “Decision-Making Point”

Back at the group’s command site, the Amur Group commander explains the mission: locate “Baba Yaga/Vampire” crews, confirm targets, feed coordinates to fire units, and coordinate strikes. He describes Amur as a technology division that fuses reconnaissance with strike delivery, enabled by robust comms—high-speed links and reliable radio across sectors.

He adds performance figures for the Supercam: up to 60 km range, ~4 hours endurance, and ~4,000 m operating altitude (as stated by the unit).

Why This Matters

This is how the war is actually fought: drones find, fix, and feed targets to artillery and FPV teams in near real-time. Launch teams move fast and hide faster, pilots triangulate threats via live video, and commanders fuse feeds into decisions. It’s a modern kill chain built on small teams, thermal discipline, electronic warfare, and mobility.

As I always say—whether you support one side or the other—you deserve to see the reality. Don’t let anyone gatekeep information.

Final Thoughts

From the van to the launch site, from the pilot’s screen to the commander’s board, we captured the full arc of a reconnaissance-to-fires mission against Ukrainian positions around Kharkiv/Kharkov. We risk our lives to document what mainstream outlets won’t show. Keep an open mind, think for yourself, and compare sources. You deserve more.

