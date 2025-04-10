In my latest frontline report from the Kursk region near the Russia-Ukraine border, I documented an intense artillery assault by Russia's Veteran Brigade using BM-21 Grad rocket launchers. The operation targeted the last remaining Ukrainian military positions in the region—territory Ukrainian forces initially seized in a large-scale incursion back in August.

The Situation on the Ground

Ukrainian forces, at the peak of their incursion, controlled over 1,500 square kilometers of Russian territory along the Kursk-Sumy border. Now, following sustained Russian counterattacks, their presence has been reduced to a handful of fortified positions.

Traveling alongside Russian soldiers of the Veteran volunteer brigade, I captured firsthand footage of their assault preparations and rocket launches, providing a rare glimpse into real-time combat operations on Russia’s Kursk frontline.

BM-21 Grad Rocket Assault

The BM-21 Grad, a devastating multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), was deployed strategically against Ukrainian positions. I accompanied the artillery team to their firing positions, approximately 10 kilometers behind the frontline, where precision strikes were launched at targets located roughly 18 kilometers away.

I spoke with the commander of the Grad unit, who explained the meticulous planning involved:

"We fire on targets identified by drones and command centers that detect enemy movements and firing spots. After careful calculation of coordinates, we launch rockets, receive adjustments, and ensure accurate strikes," he said.

These rocket artillery teams constantly change positions to evade return fire. Each firing operation—from arriving at a location to launching rockets—takes less than five minutes, showcasing the speed and intensity of modern frontline warfare.

Combat Operations of the Veteran Brigade

The soldiers I joined belong to Russia's Veteran Brigade—a volunteer unit praised by its members as "legendary," particularly for its role in earlier operations in Donbass, including Avdeyevka and Gorlovka, as well as recent successful operations in Sudzha, Kursk region.

One soldier, serving for two years since mobilization, explained the brigade's effectiveness:

"This is one of the best brigades. Our commanders and warriors are decent men—brothers in arms. Almost everyone volunteered because they knew it was needed."

The brigade's artillery operations involve careful coordination, relying heavily on UAV intelligence—including advanced ZALA drones—to precisely target enemy positions.

The Human Cost and Reflections

As rockets launched and smoke filled the air, the soldiers swiftly relocated to avoid potential Ukrainian counterattacks. This intense environment highlighted the realities of frontline warfare.

In my concluding reflections, I emphasized the importance of understanding all perspectives involved in this conflict. War affects individuals and families on both sides profoundly, and it's essential to approach such coverage thoughtfully and critically:

"Remember that Ukrainian soldiers, like Russian soldiers, have families. Consider perspectives from both sides. Don't let mainstream media shape your thoughts—seek multiple sources and think independently."

Continuing Coverage

My mission remains to provide transparent, independent reporting directly from the battlefield, documenting realities often ignored or distorted by mainstream media narratives. This report is part of a broader commitment to frontline journalism, delivering facts as they unfold on the ground.

