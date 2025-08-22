I’ve just returned from the Kharkov Kharkiv region (depending how you spell it) of Ukraine, where Russian forces, including the Akhmat special forces, are pushing forward and consolidating positions once held by the Ukrainian army. What I witnessed on the ground was a relentless exchange of drone attacks, artillery fire, and trench warfare—an everyday reality in this brutal conflict.

Share

Former Ukrainian Trenches Now Under Russian Control

The position I reported from was a Ukrainian military trench stronghold just three weeks ago. Today, it is in the hands of Russian soldiers. The commander I interviewed, known by the call sign Batya, described how his unit overtook the base by cutting Ukrainian supply routes with drones and isolating the position under constant fire until the defenders retreated.

The site is only 800–900 meters from Ukrainian positions, meaning artillery, mortars, and drones are an ever-present danger.

Share

Drones Overhead: Daily Reality of the Kharkiv Kharkov Front

Throughout the day, soldiers and I repeatedly took cover as Ukrainian kamikaze drones swarmed overhead. Some were destroyed mid-air; others detonated dangerously close. One FPV drone hit within 30 meters of our trench, shaking the ground and filling the air with the smell of explosives.

Drone detectors constantly beeped as both optical fiber–guided drones (which are harder to jam) and reconnaissance DJI models circled the skies. Soldiers explained how quickly they must move between dugouts and machine gun posts to intercept drones before they strike.

“This is daily men’s work,” Commander Batya told me. “It may look routine, but every drone can mean death.”

Leave a comment

Buffer Zone Strategy and Belgorod Attacks

The commander emphasized that Russian advances in Kharkiv are linked to defending Belgorod, where Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks hit civilian areas almost daily. He argued that creating a 100 km “buffer zone” is essential to push Ukrainian artillery out of range.

“Every day, people die in Belgorod,” he said. “The only way to stop it is to move the front further west.”

Life in the Trenches

Life underground alternates between eerie calm and sudden chaos.

At one moment, soldiers shared coffee in a reinforced bunker.

Minutes later, the air shook with explosions overhead.

Outside, we found a blown-up Ukrainian T-72 tank, destroyed as it tried to retreat.

Despite the danger, soldiers joked grimly about “cutting fingers for dinner” to relieve tension, showing how dark humor helps them cope with the stress of constant bombardment.

Predictions for Kharkiv

When I asked about the future, the soldiers expressed confidence:

Volchansk has largely fallen under Russian control, with only small pockets of resistance remaining.

Many believe the entire Kharkiv region will eventually be captured by Russia.

For these soldiers, the war will not end until Ukrainian forces can no longer strike Russian cities from across the border.

Evacuation Under Fire

Leaving the frontline was perhaps the most dangerous moment. As night fell, we drove fast along mined, drone-patrolled roads with electronic warfare equipment activated in the car. Drones buzzed nearby, but we managed to escape unharmed.

“This is the scariest part of the frontline—the road,” one soldier told me. “Not the fighting itself, but the coming and going.”

Final Thoughts

What I saw in Kharkiv shows how trench warfare, drones, and artillery define this phase of the war. The frontline is brutal, unpredictable, and grinding forward meter by meter.

Regardless of where you stand on this conflict, you deserve to see these realities firsthand. My work brings you the voices of those living and fighting in this war—uncut and uncensored.

💥 Support My Independent Journalism

I am completely crowdfunded and rely on your help to continue reporting from the frontlines.

💥 Donate ONE TIME PAY with Link and card via 🔗 https://bit.ly/OneTimeSupportPLnewstoday

💥 Donate MONTHLY via 🔗 https://bit.ly/MonthlyPLnewstoday

💥 Donate BTC 1AGiuuVR4uCqz5tZtyf6ekm5BQEWQwfLvz

💥 Donate ONE TIME Or Monthly via 🔗 buymeacoffee.com/plnewstoday

🇺🇦🇷🇺BREAKING! ⚡️📣Russian Forces Continue To Advance In Kharkov / Kharkiv Ukraine: Frontline Trench Combat Special Report (Akhmat Special Forces)🇺🇦🇷🇺