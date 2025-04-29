My name is Patrick Lancaster, and today I bring you a special report. We are at a training base of Russian special forces — the elite Akhmat unit. Here, we show in detail how soldiers train before being deployed to the frontline.

Frontline Training

Both new recruits and experienced fighters are undergoing training here. Instructors teach the soldiers tactical movement in groups of five. They practice maneuvers across open terrain under potential enemy fire.

This tactic has proven effective during the Special Military Operation and was adopted from the experience of some of the world's most renowned assault units. Every stage of the training is closely monitored by instructors, who guide and correct the soldiers' actions.

Engineering Training: Mines and Traps

Special attention is given to engineering training. Soldiers are taught how to set up anti-personnel mines such as the MON-50, PMN-1, and PMN-2, as well as anti-tank mines like the PTM-3. They learn how to slow down the enemy's advance with minefields and how to move safely along cleared paths.

Instructors also showcase captured NATO weapons — grenades and mines taken from Ukrainian forces — explaining how to safely use them in combat.

Combat Medicine: Saving Lives on the Battlefield

Medical training is another critical component. Soldiers are taught to quickly stop bleeding with tourniquets, treat chest and abdominal wounds, and evacuate the wounded. Instructors emphasize that in combat, soldiers must first know how to save themselves before relying on help from others.

Real Stories from the Soldiers

We spoke with volunteers who arrived from different regions of Russia: Moscow, Tyumen, Dagestan, and Siberia. Some are here for the first time, others have completed multiple tours. They shared their motivations — to defend their homeland, their families, and to finish what their grandfathers started by defeating fascism.

Some recruits signed their contracts just a couple of weeks ago but are already successfully undergoing demanding training. Many express gratitude to the instructors for the high level of preparation and the excellent gear provided.

NATO Weapons Turned Against NATO

One of the highlights of the training was the use of an American-made RPG-7 captured from Ukrainian forces. Instructors explained that its design is nearly identical to Russian models, with only minor differences in the sights. During training, soldiers successfully used this weapon during live fire exercises.

Why This Matters

This report shows you what you will almost never see in the Western mainstream media. I’m providing information that is hidden from the public. My goal is to give you a real look from different sides of the conflict, so you can form your own informed opinion, not just follow someone else’s narrative.

I am an independent journalist, funded only by viewers like you.

