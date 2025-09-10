On-the-ground report with Rubezh reconnaissance brigade and their “Molnia-2” strike drone near the Belgorod–Kharkiv border

Overview

In this report I bring you back to the Belgorod–Kharkiv frontline, where Russia’s 5th Reconnaissance Volunteer Brigade “Rubezh” prepares and executes kamikaze-drone strikes against Ukrainian positions just across the border. The team lets us into their field workshop, explains the “Molnia-2” aircraft-type FPV platform, and walks us through the tension of launch orders, last-second cancellations, and electronic warfare that can turn a mission on its head. Throughout, I stress what matters most: people are dying on both sides, and the world deserves to see unfiltered reality from the ground—not only narrative-friendly snippets.

At the line

We begin on the Russia–Ukraine border, moving from Belgorod toward the Kharkiv region. This is active frontline—artillery, drones overhead, and the constant expectation that any moment the situation will change. I repeat a point I make in every report: I don’t want anyone to die, soldier or civilian. I’m here because you deserve to see what is actually happening, including what Western mainstream media won’t show.

Inside Rubezh’s drone cell

In a treeline hide and then a subterranean bunker, Rubezh UAV operators assemble a Molnia-2—a fixed-wing FPV kamikaze drone capable of long-range strikes.

Key technicals (as explained by the operators):

Airframe: aircraft-type FPV (“Molnia-2”)

Range: up to ~40 km, allowing deep rear-area access where quadcopters often can’t reach

Payload: up to ~7 kg; typically used to level hardened positions (dugouts, caponiers)

Warhead (this mission): a modified TM-62 anti-tank mine , partially sectioned and fitted with two impact fuzes to ensure detonation (single-fuze loads risk splitting and burning rather than exploding)

Safety & fusing: a burn-wire “arming delay” sets the fuse in flight ~one minute after takeoff; detonation on terminal impact

One operator—callsign Shket—explains they receive the Molnia kits disassembled, glue and fit components in the field, and can ready a bird in about five minutes thanks to drilled routines “taught by our fathers-commanders.”

Share

Orders, pauses, and electronic warfare

We get the go-signal. The team hauls the Molnia to a catapult and awaits a recon bird for “objective control.” Then the chaos of war asserts itself: orders get rescinded; the crew disguises the drone; a new target comes up; we hear a strike splash in the distance; another launch spins up. EW interference and counter-drone duels are constant threats—operators say an FPV can be shot down by another FPV or knocked out by jamming. Some hits are confirmed only by distant ISR due to range limits.

“This is war—things change fast. You get the order, then it gets rescinded… targets slip out of range. We show you the real tempo, not a cleaned-up version.” Leave a comment

“You deserve to see both sides”

While we wait for target coordinates, I speak directly to viewers: don’t rely on a single outlet or the side that insists it has “the whole truth.” Watch reports from both lines and build your own, educated opinion. I’ll keep filming in places others avoid so you can compare realities for yourself.

The hard part: casualties and conscience

From the bunker, the operators describe a likely Ukrainian self-propelled gun (SAU) in a caponier. A Molnia with a TM-62 is meant to wreck hardened positions. I ask about the human side—soldiers with families on the other end. The answer is terse: “They’re military men. They came to fight.” If mobilized, the operator says, they should surrender.

It never gets easier to film death. But this is the job: documenting what is happening, not what fits someone’s messaging.

The bigger picture (as discussed on camera)

I reflect on how talk of ceasefires and grand negotiations swirls far from trenches like these. I lay out the crux as argued in Russia: there won’t be a lasting peace while any territory Russian law defines as Russia (Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson) remains under Kyiv’s control. Whatever Western or Ukrainian law says, that legal position shapes what’s possible at the table—and why the war keeps grinding. (These are the on-the-record arguments I encounter in the field; you should always study primary sources and reporting from all sides.)

Sponsor note mentioned in the report

During a lull, I talk about the broader economy—gold and silver running hot—and transparently mention this video’s sponsor, Western Star Resources (a junior gold exploration company). It’s not financial advice; I encourage everyone to do your own research and act in your family’s interests. My work is crowdfunded and sponsor-supported so I can stay on the ground and keep cameras rolling where it’s risky and messy.

What we captured

Field assembly of a long-range aircraft-type FPV (“Molnia-2”) with a heavy anti-tank warhead

Live tasking against Ukrainian positions near the Kharkiv border

Command-and-control friction: go/no-go swings, EW disruption, drone-on-drone intercepts

Strike outcomes: one hit assessed at range; a second sortie likely jammed or intercepted

Candid ethics from operators and an unvarnished plea from me to watch both sides

I’ll keep showing you what’s actually happening—mud, misfires, surprises and all.

Watch, share, and support

If you value first-hand frontline reporting, please share this report, leave a comment with what you want to see next, and consider supporting the work below.

