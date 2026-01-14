The first thing you hear when you arrive in Donetsk isn’t geopolitics. It’s childhood—childhood that didn’t begin with toys and school, but with a basement.

One young man speaks calmly, like it’s a normal memory, but you can hear something heavier underneath: his parents woke him up at night and hid him in the basement. He asked what was happening. They told him, “The war has started.” For him, that was the beginning of a reality that has lasted for eleven years.

Other residents remember the same thing, just in different details: mines “flew right over my head,” over a house in the private sector. Someone talks about three months without electricity. Someone else remembers being six years old when three shells hit their home and blew out all the windows. People don’t describe it like “a story from the news.” They speak like people who lived it.

And that’s where the main conflict of this video begins—not a military one, but an information one.

Two realities: “Eastern Ukraine” and “Russia”

I’m in the center of Donetsk. Formally, through the Western international-law lens, this region is called “eastern Ukraine.” Under Russian law, it’s considered part of Russia. And no matter which side of this conflict you support, the fact remains: one territory now has two “official realities,” depending on which side of the front line—and the narrative line—you stand on.

But if you go to Kiev, they will tell you, “This is part of Ukraine occupied by Russia.” Here in Donetsk, I’m doing something different—I’m asking the people who live here and have lived through this entire war. Not politicians. Not studio experts. The people who know the real cost of the words “war,” “shelling,” and “occupation.”

Because if we want to understand what’s really happening on the ground, the most important source is the people living inside it.

The question that breaks the TV narrative: “Is there a Russian occupation here?”

For ten years Western media has repeated: “Russia occupied peaceful cities in Donbass.” I ask people a simple question—true or not?

And the answers are the opposite of what many Western viewers have been told:

“There is definitely no occupation. I can say the opposite.”

“When Russia came, it got much better. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

“Without Russia it was worse. With Russia everything is fine.”

One man says confidently, “This is Russia. The Russian Federation.” I ask if he’s local—he says yes. I ask how other locals feel—50/50? He answers, “I can’t speak for everyone, but I believe the majority is still in favor of Russia.”

Another resident says the very word “occupation” doesn’t make sense to him because his family has always advocated for the Russian language and the right to speak it. “So I don’t understand what kind of occupation this is about.”

And this matters: people are not speaking “from a script.” They’re speaking what they believe. Sometimes softly, sometimes bluntly. But it’s their lived experience and their position.

How residents explain the cause of the war

When I ask, “Who is to blame?” one man answers carefully: it’s a difficult question. The war has gone on for a long time. He accuses the Ukrainian government of allowing the war to break out here, as well as those who are “sponsoring it from abroad.”

But what connects almost everyone is exhaustion.

People want “a peaceful sky above our heads.” They want stability. They want to live without constantly waiting for the next strike.

That breaks another stereotype—that everyone here “wants war.” Many say the war is terrifying, children died, and you can’t understand it unless you lived it.

“It’s not a war, it’s an SMO” and the expectation of victory

One man says it directly: “First of all, it’s not a war, but a special military operation.” He adds: “It’s getting better and better. Russia will win soon.”

This is important not because you have to agree with him, but because it shows that some residents interpret events through a Russian framework of terms and meaning. Western audiences often hear this language only from officials—here it comes from an ordinary person on the street.

Drones, strikes, energy: the war is still close

Even in central Donetsk, people talk about explosions and drones. When I ask, “Are these Ukrainian or Russian drones?” the answer is: “Ukrainian. Our drones fly further away, closer to the enemy.”

He explains that strikes target energy infrastructure, which is why heating and electricity disappear. This echoes what I heard earlier: “Ukraine is bombing our energy and infrastructure.” “We were without electricity for three months.”

For many, this isn’t “politics.” It’s the everyday cost of war.

“Russia helps”: humanitarian aid, water, rebuilding

Another participant says: “No, this is not an occupation. Russia helped our people.” Then he gives specifics: support for the army, humanitarian aid, water.

He says there were serious water problems near Donetsk, and Russia set up large barrels for residents and filled them regularly. He describes water deliveries and distribution points—emphasizing that “now the city is being rebuilt, infrastructure is improving, roads are being repaired.”

They also mention Mariupol: “It’s being rebuilt. Roads are being repaired.” And again, the key line returns: “This is not an occupation.”

“Will Donbass return to Ukraine?” — “No”

I ask the question that, according to the Western narrative, should produce fear or uncertainty: “Could Donbass return to Ukraine?”

The answers are nearly identical:

“Impossible.”

“After everything that happened, we won’t want to return.”

“The people won’t allow it.”

One person adds: “We’re tired of changes in government. We want stability.” And stresses: “We are part of the Russian Federation.”

Even those who cautiously say “I can’t speak for everyone” still describe their surroundings as people who reject the idea of returning under Kiev’s control.

What this report challenges

This report doesn’t “prove someone right.” It challenges the illusion that you can talk about Donetsk without listening to Donetsk.

Because the core of the Western claim—“Russia occupied eastern Ukraine”—also implies that locals are “silent,” “afraid,” or “against it.”

But here, people say the opposite:

they don’t consider themselves “eastern Ukraine,”

they don’t call it a “Russian occupation,”

and many openly say they waited for Russia and believe life became better after Russia arrived.

You can disagree with them. You can doubt them. But you can’t pretend these voices don’t exist.

Never rely on a single source

I’ll repeat what I believe is most important: no single source has the full picture. If someone claims they “have the whole truth,” they’re probably lying to you.

Watch different sides. Compare narratives. Listen to Kiev. Listen to Donetsk. Listen to the people living under shelling—not only those discussing the war from studios.

Then you’ll be able to form your own informed opinion.

