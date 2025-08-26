Russian Secret Combat Tech Breakdown

In my latest frontline report, I gained rare access to Russian forces testing a semi-secret experimental drone system in the forests near Kursk, just kilometers from the Sumy, Ukraine frontline. What I witnessed highlights not only the rapid innovation of battlefield technology, but also the extreme risks faced by those on the ground every day.

A Unique New Drone System

From the beginning, soldiers from the Russian Veterans Volunteer Corps explained that this system is unlike anything currently fielded on a wide scale. At its core, the innovation looks modest — a DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone retrofitted with an aerial signal repeater. But this small modification could be a game-changer.

Normally, FPV kamikaze drones lose connection when diving at a target due to terrain, trees, or electronic interference. Operators often don’t see whether their drone actually hits the mark. With this airborne repeater mounted on a Mavic, the connection is maintained all the way down to the strike — giving 100% strike confirmation and higher efficiency in combat missions.

“This is only the second of its kind,” one pilot, who goes by the callsign Rys (“Lynx”), told me. “It was designed by our technician, who worked tirelessly, overcoming many failures, until it finally succeeded. What he achieved is just amazing.”

Share

Reverse-Engineering the Battlefield

Interestingly, the Russian soldiers acknowledged that the idea didn’t originate entirely with them. “The enemy(Ukraine) began using similar tools first,” one said. “We found their developments, copied them, and adapted them to our needs.”

This admission highlights the ongoing technological arms race in drone warfare — where each side studies, captures, and reverse-engineers the innovations of the other in near real-time.

Leave a comment

The Human Side of Drone Warfare

In our interview, the men were open about their mission: to strike Ukrainian positions with kamikaze and FPV drones. When I asked how they felt about targeting soldiers who also have families, one responded simply:

“I also have my family. I have my country and my family. We just follow orders. They defend theirs, we defend ours.”

Their conviction was clear: they believe victory will ultimately belong to Russia. “The truth is on our side,” they insisted.

A War Zone Reality

While documenting, the frontline reminded me again how unpredictable and dangerous it is. At one point, we heard explosions uncomfortably close. “Kamikaze drone just hit next to us!” I shouted as we scrambled across a field, over a lake, and up a hill — all while trying not to get hit ourselves.

Moments like this drive home why I continue to report here:

“I do this for the world… till somebody else will or can. And for my family. I love them so much.” Share

The Bigger Picture

This experimental system may be a glimpse of the next phase of modern drone warfare. With refinements, Russian soldiers believe it could become standard issue, drastically improving strike accuracy and battlefield efficiency.

Whether or not these innovations tilt the balance in the conflict remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the war in Ukraine has become a proving ground for some of the most advanced and improvised combat technologies in the world today.

Leave a comment

My Message to Viewers

As always, I remind you: don’t let anyone control your perspective by only showing you one side. No journalist has all the information — if they say they do, they’re lying. You deserve to see as much as possible, from as many sources as possible, and then think for yourself.

Please like, share, and subscribe if you want more independent frontline reports. Remember, I am entirely crowdfunded. If you want to support my work bringing these realities to the world, please consider a donation:

💥 Donate ONE TIME PAY with Link and card via 🔗 https://bit.ly/OneTimeSupportPLnewstoday

💥 Donate MONTHLY via 🔗 https://bit.ly/MonthlyPLnewstoday

💥 Donate BTC 1AGiuuVR4uCqz5tZtyf6ekm5BQEWQwfLvz

💥 Donate ONE TIME Or Monthly via 🔗 buymeacoffee.com/plnewstoday

👉 Stay tuned for the next reports directly from the Sumy–Kursk frontline. This story is only just beginning.

⚡️📣Russian Secret Experimental Drone System Ukraine Frontline Combat Sumy ⚡️📣