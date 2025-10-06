I’m on the Kharkiv frontline with the 5th Reconnaissance Assault Brigade “Rubezh,” and this report is the second in a two-part look inside what the unit calls their experimental drone laboratory. If you missed part one, go back and watch it — but today I’m showing you something that surprised me in person: a miniature hybrid “tank” that can be run by radio or by fiber-optic control. I’ve never seen one like this on the ground before, and what the fighters showed me tells you a lot about how small robotic systems are changing frontline logistics and casualty evacuation.

What it is — a small hybrid “tank”

What the squad calls a “little tank” is more like a rugged, tracked unmanned ground vehicle (UGV). It’s electric, surprisingly quick, and designed for hard frontline tasks:

Top speed: about 40 km/h (≈25 mph) — faster than a human sprinting while carrying a load.

Payload: the crew told me it can carry roughly 250 kg (≈550 lb) when used alone, and even more when towing the trailer. They load water, fuel, ammo or supplies into the trailer to cut down on trips.

Range: the little tank has been used up to about 15 km (≈9.3 miles) in their operations; the operators said they haven’t pushed it farther yet.

Power and stealth: it’s electric , so it’s relatively quiet and thermally less visible. The crews cover it with an “anti-drone” blanket to reduce aerial detection; in grass or forest it is often invisible except for antennae.

Roles: delivery of provisions and ammunition, hauling big loads with a trailer, and — critically — evacuating wounded (“300s”) from areas too risky to send humans across . Share

I asked the senior UAV technician — his callsign is Yoda — why they use the tank instead of sending fighters. His answer was blunt and simple: “It’s better to let the little tank be hurt than our fighters.” That sums up the current calculus on exposed routes between forest belts.

Why fiber optic control matters

The hybrid element is the key innovation. These systems can operate in two modes:

Radio control — convenient and simple, like a lot of commercial drones.

Fiber-optic tether — used when electronic warfare (EW) threatens radio links. The fiber spool (the biggest Yoda personally used was 50 km / 31 miles) unspools behind the vehicle and preserves a secure, jam-proof data and control channel.

That means the same platform can be remade for EW-heavy environments: you retrofit fasteners and run power and comms to replace the radio link with an optical one. It’s not magic — it’s engineering to keep control when the other side is trying to blind you.

Not just “tanks” — an ecosystem of hybrid drones

The “little tank” sits in a family of hybrid systems the brigade showed me:

Small UGVs for logistics and casualty evacuation.

Larger land or aerial platforms adapted from agricultural drones or other civilian hardware — converted to carry more fuel, batteries, cameras, thermal imagers and even heavier payloads. The unit contrasted their systems with captured Ukrainian models: their heavy drones can carry up to 90 kg (≈198 lb) and fly farther and more silently than the smaller enemy models they photographed as trophies. They said their longest flights reached 30 km (≈18.6 miles) in tests.

Fiber-optic lines can be used on both aerial and ground systems; operators are already fitting optics onto everything from tiny UGVs to big drones and — who knows — they joked about motorcycles next.

One clear theme from the fighters: fiber-optic control is no longer a one-off flagship tech. To them, it’s becoming routine — just another tool in the toolbox when EW threatens radio

Practical battlefield advantages

From what I saw and heard, the operational benefits are concrete:

Risk-reduction for personnel. Use robots to cross exposed ground and bring back supplies or casualties without sending soldiers into open fire.

Jamming resistance. When radio comms are being jammed, optical tethers keep the operator linked to the vehicle.

Payload and endurance. Bigger batteries, swap-in generators and trailer options let these platforms carry heavy loads.

Low observability. Electric motors, quiet engines and camouflage reduce chances of aerial detection.

Versatility. The same platform can be a cargo carrier, a stretcher platform, or a sensor platform with day/night and thermal cameras.

How advanced is it — hype vs. reality

One important point the unit made — and I agree from watching them — is that fiber-optic control is not some invincible secret weapon. Two years ago certain outlets hyped “unjammable fiber drones” as revolutionary. On the ground here the message is different: these are useful, practical systems, but they’re not incomprehensible or impossible to imitate. The brigade proudly told me the tech is being fielded widely now — optics, like radios before them, are being adapted to many platforms. In short: important, but not mystical.

I’ve tried to keep the technical details here faithful to what fighters described, while noting practical limits (battery endurance, spool management, and the extra work required to convert a radio build to fiber).

On the human side — why this matters

Beyond specs, watching the crews operate these systems tells you something about how the nature of frontline work is changing. These machines shift mundane, dangerous tasks from people to machines: slogging across an exposed clearing with a wounded fighter on a stretcher becomes something you attempt with a UGV rather than a human chain. That saves lives, reduces exposure time, and changes small-unit tactics.

The fighters I filmed were upbeat — proud of a machine that reduces risk, extends supply lines, and gives them options in contested terrain. They were also candid: tech helps, but it doesn’t replace training, logistics discipline, and good command decisions.

Watch the report — and support independent reporting

If you want the raw footage and the full demonstration, watch my full video, “Russia’s First Fiber Optic Tank In Battle Against Ukraine Army.” In the clip you’ll see the little tank in action, demonstrations of the fiber spool and control unit, and candid interviews with the people who maintain and operate the systems.

Please like, share and subscribe on my channel — it helps get this footage in front of people who wouldn't otherwise see it. I'm here to show both frontline reality and the small technical innovations that shape it — not filtered, not polished, just what I saw.

— I’m Patrick Lancaster, reporting from the Kharkov frontline.

🇷🇺 Frontline Exclusive🤖🇺🇦Russia’s First Fiber Optic Tank: Frontline Battle Against Ukraine Army🇷🇺🤖🇺🇦