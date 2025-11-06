Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law authorizing the call-up of reservists to defend and protect the country’s critical infrastructure.

This move aims to strengthen Russia’s internal security amid ongoing conflict and growing threats of sabotage, especially in border regions.

🔰 Not Mobilization — Targeted Defense

Russia’s General Staff emphasized that this new law is not mobilization.

It concerns reservists who have voluntarily signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense to join the mobilization reserve.

These reservists will serve only within their home regions and will not be deployed to the frontlines or abroad.

Their role is to guard energy facilities, transportation hubs, military depots, airfields, communication centers, and other strategic sites that could become targets for attacks or sabotage.

⚙️ Who the Law Applies To

The law applies only to contractual reservists, not to all men who previously served in the military.

In other words, no one will be drafted automatically.

Military analysts estimate that Russia currently has about 100,000 such reservists, though the exact figure remains classified.

Previously, these individuals could only be called up during mobilization or under martial law.

Under the new legislation, they can now be deployed without those conditions—if there is a credible threat to vital infrastructure, such as drone strikes or cross-border incursions.

A clause allowing the use of reservists outside Russian territory was removed from the final draft, underscoring the defensive, not offensive, nature of the measure.

🕒 New Conscription System

Putin also signed a second law reforming Russia’s conscription cycle, extending it to cover the entire calendar year.

Medical examinations and draft board sessions will now operate continuously, improving organization and transparency.

The draft applies to men aged 18 to 30, including new Russian citizens—such as residents of territories that have recently joined Russia.

It is important to note that conscripts are not sent to fight in Ukraine unless they sign a contract for professional military service.

This provision is meant to ease public concern and confirm that the reforms are not linked to any expansion of the Ukrainian conflict.

🧭 Strategic Context

The law reflects Moscow’s long-term effort to reinforce its internal defense and secure the home front.

Following a series of drone attacks and sabotage incidents in Russia’s border regions—particularly in Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk—the need for local rapid-response forces became clear.

Reservists will be able to:

react quickly to domestic threats,

help guard key facilities,

coordinate with the National Guard and Emergency Ministry during high-alert situations.

This effectively creates a new layer of defense between the regular armed forces and civilian agencies, enhancing Russia’s resilience to internal and external challenges.

⚡ The Bottom Line

This is not a mobilization, nor a step toward expanding combat operations.

It is a reorganization of Russia’s internal security, designed to protect strategic infrastructure and maintain readiness without diverting regular army units from the front.

Amid rising global tensions, Moscow is focusing on flexibility, localized defense, and civilian-military coordination, with reservists forming an integral part of a broader national defense system.

