I’m in the Russia–Ukraine war zone near the front line. And this time, it’s not only war in my report — it’s also a personal problem: my hand was partially crushed, and it turned into a serious situation fast.

I already had an X-ray done at another location, and they put a cast on my hand. But what looked like a simple “cast and done” turned into a lesson on why second opinions matter — especially when you’re dealing with fractures, bone displacement, and the possibility of surgery.

The Akhmat Hospital: where they treat soldiers — and civilians too

Right now, I’m at a hospital connected to Russian forces and the Akhmat special forces. I’ve been here before — I did a full report and a full tour of this hospital, and I showed that civilians were treated here as well, not just soldiers.

But now I’m taking it even farther — like I always do. This time, I’m here as a patient. I want to show my viewers firsthand what it’s like to be examined, X-rayed, and potentially operated on — right here, near the front.

Share

“The cast was done incorrectly”

From the moment I sit down, the doctor makes it clear: the problem isn’t just the fracture — it’s also how my hand was immobilized earlier. He’s already seen pictures of my injury and asks where I got my cast.

His conclusion is direct: the cast was made incorrectly, and because of that, the bone shifted even further out of position. He needs high-quality images — and he wants a fresh X-ray immediately.

Leave a comment

A mobile X-ray unit in field conditions

They take me to get another X-ray. And here’s something you don’t see every day: a mobile X-ray machine. It’s designed for situations like this — where you can’t always rely on a full hospital setup.

The doctors explain that they need to see exactly how the fragments are positioned so the surgeons can do the repositioning correctly, accurately, and fast. The new imaging confirms it: there’s displacement inside.

“We’re going to straighten it”

The doctor shows the misalignment on the X-ray — the bone isn’t following the correct axis, and part of it is sitting wrong. I ask the obvious question: “And that’s not a good thing?” His answer is just as obvious: of course it’s not.

The plan is:

manually reset the bone, fix everything with plaster, take another X-ray, and then decide if surgery is necessary.

At another hospital a week earlier, they told me I needed surgery. Here, the doctor says surgery is possible — but first they’ll try to set everything without operating.

“Why have surgery if we can do without it?”

I ask if they’ll need to cut me open or put in a metal plate. The answer: not right now. They want to try without metal and without surgery.

And another detail comes up in the conversation: if surgery is needed, it wouldn’t be done here — because it would require plates, and they don’t have plates available. This is more of a stabilization and field-treatment setting, but they can attempt repositioning.

The first reset: painful — exactly like you’d expect

Before the procedure, they talk about painkillers and a local anesthetic. But resetting a bone manually is not a gentle process.

On camera, it’s raw and real: I say it hurts. There’s yelling, cursing, and straight-up reality. It’s the first time in my life I’ve ever had a bone reset — and it’s exactly as painful as you’d imagine.

After that, they send me back for X-rays to see if the bone is back where it should be.

Better — but not perfect

The new X-ray shows improvement. The alignment is closer, but not fully corrected. The doctor explains that we’ve almost straightened the bone, but there’s still some angle left.

He’s clear: we have to be patient. If it doesn’t work out, surgery may still be required.

I agree to keep going.

The second reset: “punitive medicine,” but a chance to avoid surgery

They do the repositioning again. The doctors ask for help — pulling, holding, stabilizing. It’s brutal, but the goal is simple: avoid surgery if possible.

At one point, someone jokes about “punitive medicine,” but the meaning is obvious — the method is harsh, but it might save me from an operation.

The result: still an angle, but twice as good as before

In the end, the doctor says the angle is still there — around 30 degrees — but it used to be much worse, around 60. So it’s significantly better.

They give me clear instructions:

wear the cast for about a month,

do nothing with the hand and reduce activity as much as possible,

get another X-ray in a month,

take pain medication they write down,

and keep the hand supported in a sling/scarf so it stays elevated.

I thank them — the main thing is that we avoided surgery for now, and that’s a big win.

To be continued: moving closer to the front line

The story doesn’t end here. I’m staying overnight in the hospital living quarters, because in the morning I’m going with the director farther toward the front line — to a more active field hospital.

From what I understand, that’s where wounded soldiers come directly from the front with bullet wounds and shrapnel, and where they’re worked on before they’re stabilized — where lives are saved… or not.

And just like always, I’m going to keep pushing forward to get you firsthand information.



