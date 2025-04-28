Intense Fighting on the Border of Kursk and Sumy Regions

I was on the outskirts of the village of Kazachya Loknya, on the border between Russia's Kursk region and Ukraine's Sumy region, where intense fighting was ongoing for a long time. My goal was to inspect a local cemetery where civilians killed in Ukrainian attacks have been buried.

Destruction and Aftermath of Shelling

Upon approaching the cemetery, I immediately noticed the destruction and remnants of NATO munitions that had fallen directly onto the graves. Some nearby houses were completely destroyed by shell impacts. This place vividly illustrates the horrors of war, where even the final resting places of people are under attack.

Improvised Burials of Civilians

Many of the graves here are improvised, made by local residents during intense battles when access to regular burial services was impossible. In one area, two crosses could be seen, erected during the Ukrainian occupation of the territory. In other places, graves have no dates at all; people simply had no time or opportunity to mark them.

Local residents recounted how they had to bury their loved ones right in their yards and gardens due to the inability to reach the cemetery. Conditions were so dire that they had to act quickly, without any traditional rituals.

Wreckage of a Large Drone at the Cemetery

While inspecting the cemetery, a military priest called me over. He pointed to a large piece of wreckage that had fallen among the graves, which turned out to be part of a massive drone. Upon closer examination, we determined that it was likely a large propeller-driven unmanned aerial vehicle, possibly helicopter-type.

Assumptions About the Drone's Origin

Although we could not find any clear markings indicating whether the drone belonged to Ukraine or Russia, it was obvious that it had come from the Ukrainian side. Debris was scattered throughout the cemetery, indicating the drone’s considerable size and the extent of its destruction, possibly due to being shot down.

We carefully examined other pieces of debris and suggested that it might have been a fixed-wing or hybrid-construction drone. The situation remains tense, as fighting continues, and we cannot stay in one place for too long.

Life Under Constant Threat

Local residents live in constant fear and tension, as shelling can occur at any moment. They told us how they often have to hide in shelters and basements, fearing for their lives and those of their children. In such conditions, even a simple visit to the cemetery becomes life-threatening.

My Mission: To Bring the Truth to the World

We continue to work in close proximity to the frontline, making our work extremely dangerous. Nevertheless, our mission is to show the world the truth about what is happening here. Today alone, we have prepared several reports, and we continue to move toward where the truth is needed most.

