Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

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Asgard2208
Oct 9

Trust South Korea or trust Ukraine? Mmm, let me think. A manufacturing powerhouse or the most corrupt country in Europe?

Tricky one!

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Gangdagu
Oct 10

It is despicable to take POWs and transfer them to a place or country ruled by the enemies of those same POWs.

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