By: Patrick Lancaster

“This Is Why I Took Cover”

“This is why I went under shelter. Holy shit!” — this is how my report from Sudzha, in Russia’s Kursk region, begins. Here, war is not just a headline — it’s in the air, underfoot, and in the eyes of the civilians who remain in their homes under constant shelling.

At the Edge of the Frontline

We moved into the center of Sudzha with soldiers from the Akhmat special forces unit. This town had been held by Ukrainian forces for more than seven months. Now, we see destruction everywhere — scorched buildings, shattered glass, burned-out homes, fresh craters from artillery impacts. Drones buzz overhead. Shells come in — and go out. We are at “zero” — the exact point where Russian and Ukrainian forces collide face to face.

Saving Civilians Amidst Chaos

The Akhmat forces aren’t just fighting — they’re also evacuating civilians and delivering humanitarian aid. Bread, water, and food are loaded into bags and handed out to those who stayed behind. Others are guided to safety across the river, heading toward the city of Kursk. Our route ahead takes us to villages still trapped in the warzone — Rubanshchina, Gogolevka — where elderly residents often refuse to leave despite the shelling and destruction.

“Where’s Your Body Armor?”

I ask one of the soldiers: “Why no body armor?”

“It’s in the car. We’ll put it on now — you can’t move around here without it,” he replies.

And he’s right. Moments later, a drone spots our position. A Ukrainian strike hits the very place we were just standing in. Fire, smoke, chaos. This is not theory — this is war, live.

Symbols of War, Messages of Hope

Ukrainian symbols, SS initials, and triangles are painted on the walls — battlefield markers used by Ukrainian troops to identify friendly or enemy zones. Locals tell us how the Ukrainians had occupied this area. And now, they thank the Russian troops for bringing some form of order. Their requests are simple: bread, medicine, cigarettes — and to send messages to loved ones.

One woman, standing in front of her shattered house, smiles into my camera and sends a message to her daughter:

“Mommy loves you, Katyushka. I’ll see you after Easter. I have nothing left, but I’m alive.”

This Was Ukraine's Headquarters in Russia

Sudzha had served as the headquarters for Ukrainian forces during their seven-month occupation of Russia’s Kursk region. Now, the Russian military has pushed them out, and we are showing what is really happening on the ground.

Shelling continues. Drones fly. And yet, life goes on for those who stayed. We talk to locals, help with evacuations, and document everything — not for headlines, but for history.

Next Stop: The Zero Line

As we prepare to move further toward the front — to the “zero line” where the two armies meet — I remind you:

We are independent journalists.

There are no big sponsors behind us. Only you.

If you value this reporting — please like, share, and subscribe.

Support my work via the link on screen or in the description.

We’ll keep showing you the truth — unfiltered, raw, and real.

