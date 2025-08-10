I’m on the ground once again, this time in the Kursk region of Russia, right on the edge of the Sumy region in Ukraine — one of the most active and dangerous sectors of this war. Russian forces here are preparing to engage Ukrainian troops attempting a counteroffensive to push back recent Russian gains in the area.

The weapon of choice for this operation: the BM-21 “Grad” multiple rocket launcher. Capable of launching 40 122mm rockets in rapid succession, this mobile artillery system has become a key tool in suppressing Ukrainian positions before they can mount significant attacks.

A Counteroffensive Meets Heavy Fire

According to media, Ukrainian forces have been making an organized attempt to regain lost ground in the Sumy region. In response, the Veterans Assault Brigade — made up entirely of volunteers — has been tasked with hitting advancing Ukrainian units and halting their push.

The commander of one Grad combat vehicle, known by the callsign Krest (“Cross”), shared his unusual story: before the war, he worked in a circus as a clown and acrobat. But when his friends volunteered for combat, he decided to join them, swapping the stage for the battlefield. Now, he commands a rocket launcher team that plays a direct role in repelling Ukrainian assaults.

“We came here of our own free will to defend our Motherland,” Krest told me, stressing that their missions are not staged for journalists but are real combat operations supporting front-line troops.

From Preparation to Launch

Before firing, the crew sets up a boussole — a special compass used to precisely orient the launcher toward its target. Once coordinates are confirmed, they receive firing orders from headquarters. This is no training exercise; these are live combat missions.

As the crew prepared to fire, one soldier stood watch in the back of our transport truck, armed with a twelve-gauge shotgun designed to shoot down incoming kamikaze drones. Rain provided a small advantage, making drone strikes less likely.

When the order came, the Grad roared to life, unleashing a full volley toward Ukrainian positions in what the Russians call a “buffer zone” inside Sumy. The goal: suppress enemy infantry and prevent further advances.

“Enemy Defeated, Attack Repelled”

After the rockets were launched, the team quickly changed positions to avoid counter-battery fire. According to the crew, the mission was a success. “The enemy was defeated. The attack was repelled,” one soldier confirmed.

The exchange was not without risk — at any moment, Ukrainian artillery could have responded. But for this unit, this was another mission completed in a war that has become part of their daily life.

Why This Matters

Regardless of where one stands politically, the reality is that this war is being fought by people from all walks of life — including former circus performers who now find themselves operating advanced weapons in a high-stakes conflict. My goal remains the same: to bring you footage and testimony that the mainstream media won’t show, directly from the ground, unfiltered.

Watch the full video to see the preparation, launch, and aftermath of this rocket strike — and decide for yourself what’s really happening on the Sumy frontline.

