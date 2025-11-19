I’m Patrick Lancaster, and this report comes from one of the most dangerous places I’ve ever worked – what the soldiers here call “point zero,” the very front line between Russia’s Kursk region and Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Just a few hundred meters across an open field are Ukrainian positions. The actual state border is roughly 250 meters from where we stand at times. On a map it looks like a thin line. On the ground it feels like the edge of a knife.

On the Road to the Front

We begin this report in the early hours of the morning, driving toward the front line with Russian airborne and Akhmat special forces. It’s still dark; the day’s first light is barely touching the tree line.

“Right now we’re under threat of a drone attack from above,” I say to camera inside the vehicle. “This is actually the most dangerous part of the trip – there and back.”

In this war, just moving from one point to another can be a coin toss. FPV drones, artillery, mines – any random stretch of road can become your last. Several of the soldiers joke about it, but their humor is the kind that comes from living long enough under fire to get used to the risk.

They brief me in the car: if there’s an explosion, we jump out and get to the ground or into the trees, listen to commands, and react on instinct. “The main task,” one commander says quietly, “is to get to the point.”

Point Zero: A Few Hundred Meters From Ukrainian Positions

As dawn comes in, we step out into the fields.

“I’m Patrick Lancaster, and right now we are at the border of Kursk, Russia, and Sumy, Ukraine,” I say. “Just across this field, a few hundred meters away, are Ukrainian forces. About 250 meters away is the actual border of the Sumy region.”

We are standing at what they call “point zero” – the forward-most line where Akhmat special forces and other Russian units hold their positions.

With me is part of the Akhmat special forces command, including the battalion commander of a tactical group with the call sign Kashtan, and the commander of the 204th regiment, call sign Goyd. Their job this morning is to check their stormtroopers, see conditions in the trenches, and “feel the situation” before further military action.

When I ask how close the enemy is, Kashtan smiles grimly:

“From here? A kilometer? Maybe less. Three hundred, four hundred meters. Today anything is possible.”

He speaks about this sector as an “intermediate zero” – a jump-off point from which fire positions and storm groups fan out toward Ukrainian lines.

“These guys,” he tells me, nodding toward the assault troopers, “are my eyes, my hands, and my feet.”

“Every Meter, Every Centimeter Is Important”

The commander Goyd explains how his regiment sees the front:

“For us, every meter, every centimeter is important. There is no such thing as retreating or surrendering positions. It’s unacceptable. Wherever we are sent by our commander, by Lieutenant General Alaudinov, by the President and the Ministry of Defense – everywhere is important.”

We walk through the positions as he checks on his men: their morale, their living conditions, whether they’re properly fed, rotated, and equipped.

“I came to see how they live, how their fighting spirit is,” he says. “We have no doubt – they are real heroes.”

Life in the Trenches: Food, Humor and a Year on the Line

Deeper in the wooded positions, we meet two fighters who have been stationed here for about a year. One is only 24, from the city of Yaroslavl; the other is 45, from Perm.

They’re preparing for winter, digging deeper dugouts and reinforcing trenches. Supplies – bread, sausage, water – are stacked around them. The older commander remarks:

“The food is great. A soldier should be well-fed, clothed, and have a strong fighting spirit. If all that is okay, there’s nothing to complain about.”

One of the soldiers has the call sign Kanash. He laughs as he explains:

“As soon as people hear my call sign, they smile. That’s the point – to keep people’s spirits up.”

I ask them how life is here, in the forest on the front line.

“At first it’s hard,” one says. “But after a couple of weeks you get used to it. I actually like it more here in the forest. There’s time to think, to work on yourself. A change of scenery helps a person understand who he really is.”

The situation, they tell me, is “tense in some places,” but in this particular sector at this moment it’s under control.

“War is boring without FPV and mortars,” one jokes. “We’re already preparing new camouflage before the leaves fall. Concealment is very important now.”

They haven’t been home in three or four months, but they still send greetings through my camera: to their mothers, to friends back in Perm and Yaroslavl. They repeat the line I hear often on the Russian side: “The enemy will be defeated, victory will be ours. Akhmat power. Russia power. God is one.”

Weapons at the Edge of the Line

At another point in the position, the fighters show me their weapons – including the SPG-9 recoilless gun, which they nickname “the boot,” and a 12.7 mm heavy machine gun.

I ask one of the gunners whether the SPG-9 is used against tanks or infantry.

“Against enemy infantry,” he says. “We can work on vehicles too, but mostly on manpower.”

He points out toward the tree lines ahead.

“See that forest there? Behind those trees, where the tops are swaying – that’s where the Ukrainian troops are. From here, maybe 600 to 800 meters. The border is about 250 meters that way. We’re literally face-to-face, just each on our own side.”

This gunner is from Moscow. He tells me his story: he grew up in an orphanage, wanted to serve in the army but wasn’t accepted into the regular forces, gained his first combat experience with Wagner, and later joined Akhmat through personal connections after the Wagner PMC was disbanded.

Now he guards a narrow road that leads from the Ukrainian side into this field.

“I’m here in case of an attack through this direction,” he says. “I protect the border and cover the guys.”

He explains the daily pattern:

“Right now it’s relatively calm. It’s about 6:30 in the morning. Around eight, closer to where the guys are sitting, it usually starts – mortars, AGS, attacks. Sometimes it’s loud. Today you are just lucky.”

Drones Overhead

Several times during this report, the calm is broken by the sound of drones.

“There’s a drone above us,” a soldier calls out. “A Ukrainian drone.”

We listen for the distinctive electric hum above the wind.

“This is really hairy,” I say. “Green and drones have been spotted above us. They could be dropping ordnance, doing reconnaissance, or spotting for artillery.”

At one point another fighter shouts, “THE SKY! THE SKY!” – and everyone instinctively scans upward. Some of the drones are Ukrainian, some Russian; in this war, both sides rely heavily on the eyes in the sky.

Faith on the Front Line

Not everything here is about guns and drones.

At one position, a Muslim Akhmat commander lays out his prayer rug and prays while we wait in silence nearby. I had asked his permission beforehand to film respectfully from a distance.

“Even here on the front line,” I explain to camera, “people still honor their religious practices. People still need to live and do the things that are most important to them.”

Later, riding in the vehicle, one of the officers reflects on life, death, and faith:

“A person lives only as long as he can correct his mistakes. One good deed can lead you to heaven, by the mercy of Allah. No one knows what awaits us. Sometimes the distance between a person and hell is just one wrong step. But also, the distance to heaven can be just one good action.”

Preparing for What Comes Next

Further along the line, the fighters show me new trenches and firing positions under construction. They are carving deeper channels into the earth, planning alternate positions in case the current ones get hit.

“We’ll make more depressions here so you can walk safely and comfortably,” a soldier explains. “We need everything ready. Life can bring anything, so we prepare for every situation.”

The distances here are always small: 600–700 meters to Ukrainian positions, about a kilometer to the border in some directions. To outsiders those are just numbers. Out here, they are the difference between seeing the enemy clearly and being invisible – between being under direct fire and having a few seconds’ warning.

Interestingly, everyone notes how “quiet” it has become compared to a month or two earlier.

“Thank God, there are fewer mortars now,” one says. “Maybe they’ve realized the victory will not be theirs. Or they’ve just come to terms with it.”

Twenty-Four Hours at the Edge

By the time we pull back from point zero, almost 24 hours have passed since we started this trip.

We grab a short rest in a bunker, and then at around three in the morning we begin our exit from the front line – again under the threat of drones and artillery, again with that same sense that any moment can flip from calm to catastrophe.

“The main task is to get away from this place safely,” an officer says. “Then we move to the next front line. There is still a lot of work to do.”

When we finally reach safer ground, the mood lightens. They joke that some of the positions were “too quiet” while I was there.

“Ask the guys tomorrow,” they tell me. “You’ll be with the tanks. It won’t be quiet then.”

Before we part ways, they tease me one more time:

“American, what is the secret of power?”

“Power is in truth,” I answer. “The one who has the truth is stronger.”

They laugh, but they nod too. Out here, people have their own versions of truth, and those truths are paid for in blood and exhaustion.

Why I’m Here

I finish this report where I began it – at the border of Kursk and Sumy, at point zero, with Ukrainian forces just a few hundred meters away over the field.

I say it often because I believe it:

You deserve more than what the Western mainstream media shows you. No single source – including me – ever has all the information. That’s why I always encourage you to watch and read from many sides, gather as much as you can, and make your own opinions.

I risk my life to bring you this perspective from the ground – from the trenches, the dugouts, the shell craters, and the front-line roads burned with destroyed vehicles.

If you value this kind of on-the-spot reporting, please like, share, and subscribe, and spread this report across your social media. You do your part by seeking information; I’ll do my part by continuing to show you what others try to hide.



