KURSK REGION, RUSSIA — In this exclusive frontline report, I document the Russian Army’s determined defense of the border near Sumy, where artillery crews in the Kursk region are striking Ukrainian military positions in response to an attempted counter-offensive.

From the moment I arrived at the artillery position, the intensity of the situation was clear. Orders of "Fire!" rang out as the D-20 crew sent precise salvos toward enemy coordinates in Sumy. These coordinates were provided in real time by Russian reconnaissance drones, ensuring accuracy and avoiding civilian areas.

One shell’s shockwave was so strong it ripped part of my camera casing off, striking my camera man in the face and damaging my equipment. Despite the chaos, the crew stayed focused, working quickly to support Russian positions and halt the reported Ukrainian advance.

Crew’s Mission: “Protect Russian Land”

The gun crew’s commander, callsign “Kolyma”, is a native of Lugansk who joined the fight in 2022 after years of watching Ukrainian forces attack Donbass.

“How can a country be an ‘occupant’ on its own land? Lugansk and Donetsk have always been Russian. We speak Russian. We are defending our people and our land,”

he told me.

He explained that their work is purely defensive — they fire only when Ukrainian forces are spotted or when higher command confirms enemy positions. “We are here to suppress their attacks and bring our victory closer.”

Life Under Fire

Between strikes, the crew hid in an improvised shelter reinforced with branches and camouflage to evade detection from Ukrainian drones and counter-battery fire. Radios and headsets kept them in constant contact with command, ready to return to the gun at a moment’s notice.

For Kolyma, the war is personal. His father was killed in Lugansk, and he sees his service as part of a larger struggle against Western-backed interference in Ukraine:

"It's all about money. The people suffer because big powers want this war. We fight to stop them from destroying our homes."

A Justified Response

The Russian side maintains that its strikes on Ukrainian positions are a necessary and lawful defense against ongoing cross-border attacks. In Lugansk and Donetsk, civilians continue to live under threat from Ukrainian shelling — a reality largely ignored by Western media.

From this artillery position in Kursk, the crew is part of a wider effort to ensure such attacks do not reach Russian towns and villages. Their role is to intercept and neutralize enemy forces before they can inflict damage on Russian soil or Russian citizens.

As I continue to report from these positions, it is clear that for these soldiers, this is not just about territory — it is about defending their homeland.