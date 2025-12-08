Thailand Cambodia War Resumes Air & Land Combat

I’m Patrick Lancaster. For more than a decade I’ve been reporting from the front lines of conflicts around the world – from the Russia–Ukraine war, to the India–Pakistan border, to the Armenia–Azerbaijan frontline and many others.

This time, I’m not writing from a trench or a bombed-out village, but from a studio – looking at another war that Donald Trump claimed to have stopped, now flaring back to life: the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

While I’m preparing to travel to Venezuela to show you what may become the next major war, I want to break down what is happening right now on the Thailand–Cambodia border – who is firing, who is blaming whom, what the media is saying, and who is paying the price.

Airstrikes at Dawn: Thai F-16s Hit Targets in Cambodia

Overnight into the morning of December 8, the fighting along the disputed Thailand–Cambodia border erupted again.

According to the Thai army, Cambodian forces opened fire between roughly 3 and 5 a.m., using small arms and mortars against Thai positions. At least one Thai soldier was reportedly killed and several others wounded.

In response, Thailand says it called in air support. Thai F-16 fighter jets carried out at least eight airstrikes on what they describe as Cambodian military targets across the border. Both sides agree the strikes happened. What they don’t agree on – as usual – is who started it.

Thailand claims:

Cambodian forces fired first on Thai positions

Heavy weapons were mobilized on the Cambodian side

A combat unit was moved forward and fire support prepared

Thai airstrikes then hit weapon depots, command posts and logistics routes in Cambodia

Cambodia tells the exact opposite story.

Cambodia’s Version: “Naked Aggression”

The Cambodian Ministry of Defense accuses Thailand of launching dawn attacks on Cambodian positions after days of what they call “provocative actions.”

According to their narrative:

Thai forces opened fire first at about 5 a.m.

Cambodian troops say they did not retaliate

Bangkok is accused of “naked aggression”

A former Cambodian prime minister has reportedly called Thai forces the aggressors and urged restraint from Cambodia’s side, not to cross certain “red lines” unless absolutely necessary

In other words, we’re seeing the classic pattern:

Two sides, one battlefield, and completely opposite stories.

Hundreds of Thousands Displaced – and Almost Nowhere to Go

While politicians argue and militaries trade fire, the civilians are the ones who pay the price.

It’s being reported that around 385,000 civilians on both sides of the border are now being relocated or evacuated. But only about 35,000 of them have actually reached temporary shelters so far.

On the Cambodian side, officials say at least three civilians have been injured. Other sources talk about several civilians killed. The numbers are still unclear and conflicting – as they usually are in the first days of renewed fighting.

The reality is simple:

Villages are being shelled.

Families are hiding in temples and bunkers .

Farmers can’t access their land or harvest their crops.

From past flare-ups, we know how bad this can get. In earlier escalations, dozens were killed and hundreds of thousands temporarily displaced. People on both sides talk about how they once lived “like siblings” – Thais and Cambodians – and how that feeling is slipping away with every new round of shelling.

The “Border Casino” Strike: Civilian Building or Military Target?

Almost every modern conflict has this same argument:

One side hits a building.

One side says: “It’s a civilian object.”

The other side says: “No, it was a military target.”

This time, the controversy is around what is known on the Cambodian side as the “border casino.”

Thai forces reportedly hit it hard. Critics say it was a civilian facility. Thailand claims it was being used as:

A drone control center

A staging area for heavy weapons

At the time of writing, this appears to be the most controversial strike of the renewed combat. We’ll see what further evidence and footage emerge, but the pattern is familiar:

dual-use buildings, unclear status, civilians nearby, and both sides insisting they’re right.

Studio Narratives vs. Ground Reality

In this report, I’ve been looking at how different media outlets cover the same clash:

CNN focuses heavily on how this undermines Trump’s “peace plan” and presents it as proof that his promises to “end wars” are temporary at best.

Indian media gives a more general overview: airstrikes along the border, accusations on both sides, and references to earlier clashes – but glosses over some recent incidents in summer.

French media frames it as “one of the wars Trump claimed he stopped” and emphasizes the collapse of the ceasefire signed in October, after five days of combat in July that killed dozens.

Al Jazeera sends a reporter on the ground – and that’s where the picture becomes sharper.

From the Thai and Cambodian border villages, teachers, farmers and families describe hearing gunfire, rushing children out of schools, sleeping in bunkers, losing access to their fields, and living in constant fear.

You can immediately feel the difference between:

A presenter reading a script in a studio , and

A correspondent standing in a village, talking to people whose windows shook from nearby explosions.

That’s why I always say: real information lives on the ground, not on the teleprompter.

Why This Border Keeps Exploding

To understand why this conflict never really dies, we need to look deeper than one night of shelling.

A few key factors:

1. Colonial-era maps vs. modern borders

The colonial-era border maps don’t clearly line up with today’s reality.

The lines on paper don’t match physical markers on the ground – because there are almost no markers.

The Thailand–Cambodia border:

Runs through jungles and mountains

Stretches roughly 800 kilometers

In many areas is effectively unmarked

When soldiers patrol through dense jungle without clear demarcation, both sides can honestly believe they are on their own territory – and that the other side is trespassing.

2. Landmines and “who laid what where”

There are repeated accusations that new landmines are being laid:

Thailand accuses Cambodia of planting mines that later blow up Thai soldiers.

Each side can claim: “We laid it on our territory.”

The other side insists: “No, you crossed the line.”

Every explosion like that is a trigger for new anger, new retaliation and new escalation.

3. Heavy weapons in range of civilians

Reports say Cambodia has deployed heavy rocket systems, including Chinese-made PHL-03 multiple rocket launchers, within range of Thai civilian infrastructure.

For Thailand, that’s a direct threat to:

Border villages

Roads, bridges, and communications

Military outposts close to population centers

When you have heavy artillery and rockets in play, any miscalculation or local clash can suddenly become a much larger war.

Trump’s “Stopped War” That Didn’t Stop

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he “stopped” certain wars, including this one.

Earlier this year:

He helped oversee a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, backed by the U.S. and Malaysia.

The deal included things like troop withdrawals, heavy artillery repositioning and demining in border areas.

For a while, it looked like the conflict might settle into a cold, uneasy peace.

But:

Nationalism on both sides continued to grow.

Politicians traded blows online and in speeches.

“Small incidents” kept happening along the border.

Now, with F-16 airstrikes, artillery exchanges and massive civilian evacuations, we see that the war Trump supposedly “stopped” has once again resumed.

How Big Can This Get?

Right now:

Around 385,000 civilians are being moved.

Less than 10% of them are in proper temporary shelter.

Artillery and air power are being used on both sides.

If this escalates further, we could be talking about:

Up to a million people evacuated

Full-scale border war instead of “skirmishes”

A long-term frozen conflict that can flare up again and again

As always, only God knows how far this goes. But the situation is sizzling and boiling toward a bigger explosion.

Why I’m Going to Venezuela Next

I have to be honest with you:

This is exactly the kind of conflict I would normally go and cover on the ground – to speak directly with Thai and Cambodian civilians, soldiers, officials, and show the reality that studio news can’t.

But right now, I’m preparing for something else that’s about to explode:

👉 Venezuela.

The United States has already:

Issued ultimatums to President Maduro

Tightened restrictions on airspace

Moved warships and troops into the region

If it turns into another U.S. military intervention, I want to be on the ground in Venezuela from the first days:

Talking to civilians

Documenting the reality of the invasion, if it happens

Showing you the story from the streets, not from a script

This trip is extremely expensive – multiple flights, long routes, land crossings, gear, security, local fixers, communications. There is no newsroom, no government, no corporate sponsor paying for any of this.

I work only thanks to you, my viewers and readers.

