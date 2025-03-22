Here is the English translation of the article with section headings:

A frontline report by Patrick Lancaster – March 2025

Return to the Kursk Region: A Chronicle of the Offensive

I’m back on the front lines in the Kursk region — one of the hottest combat zones since Ukraine launched its offensive in August 2024. Back then, Ukrainian forces seized over 1,500 square kilometers. But Russia quickly began a counteroffensive. I was here in August, again in January, and now in March, documenting the aftermath of a massive Russian operation.

A Unique Operation Through Gas Pipelines

Ten days ago, Russian troops completed a long-planned operation: hundreds of soldiers crawled through gas pipelines into the rear of Ukrainian defenses. They literally popped up behind enemy lines and collapsed Ukrainian positions. This triggered a domino effect, and Ukrainian forces began retreating rapidly, leaving behind destruction, equipment, and the bodies of the dead.

Sudzha: The Fall of a Ukrainian Stronghold

The city of Sudzha, considered a key stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the region, is now fully under Russian control. I visited the city and surrounding villages. Destruction is everywhere: burned-out homes, signs of shelling, the remains of civilians and soldiers.

Stories of Loss and Pain

One man told me how a Ukrainian soldier opened fire on him and his family, even though they were clearly civilians. His pregnant wife was killed, and their two-year-old son was injured. In another case, Ukrainian soldiers set fire to a house on Police Day after discovering the homeowner was a retired Russian police major.

“Ukrainian Occupation”: Eyewitness Accounts

I met a family rescued by Russian forces. The woman wept as she called her daughter, who hadn’t known if her parents were alive. The family had lived under Ukrainian control since August and told how their house was torched and the town looted. Ukrainian troops stole everything — even children’s toys. I saw the vandalized stores myself, with white supremacist symbols left behind.

Foreign Mercenaries and Prisoner Policy

Russian troops told me they take Ukrainian soldiers as POWs but not foreign fighters. Putin had stated that foreign mercenaries are not protected under the Geneva Convention. One British mercenary has already been sentenced to 19 years in Russia for terrorism. This shows how seriously Russia treats foreign involvement in the conflict.

Spirit of the Soldiers: Religion, Patriotism, and Belief

A drone operator told me he’s “fighting against Satan.” For him, the war is not just about land — it’s a fight for values. He spoke out against Western liberalism and LGBT culture, standing firmly for Russian traditions and Orthodoxy. And this belief is common among Russian troops and civilians alike.

The Trump-Putin Call: Is a Ceasefire Coming?

Recently, President Putin agreed to halt strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for 30 days. But there will be no full ceasefire until Ukrainian troops leave territories that Russia considers its own: Kursk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk. That’s the official position under Russian law.

Conclusion

The war continues. Russia is firm in its objectives. The toll is growing. But the truth about what’s happening here — far from the headlines of Western media — deserves to be heard. I’ll keep reporting it, risking my life, so that you can see it for yourself and decide what to believe.

Why You Won’t See This in Western Media

Mainstream Western media hides the realities of war in Russian territory. My reports bring you unfiltered, on-the-ground footage directly from the battlefield.

