War on the Frontline: Drone Threats, Survival, and Reflection

The battlefront never rests. As technology evolves, so do the strategies of modern warfare. In the deep rear zone, where the enemy should not be, an FPV drone suddenly appears on the 5.8 frequency, flying at approximately 600 meters. It disappears from sight—5.8 GHz is a frequency primarily used by Ukrainian drones. The soldiers remain alert.

“This is a kamikaze drone, right?”

“Yes, it’s flying around somewhere.”

The moment is tense. The enemy has managed to penetrate deep into the rear, and immediate action is required. Electronic warfare (EW) systems are activated in an attempt to neutralize the threat. However, the drone does not disappear. The group decides to keep moving.

A Moment of Respite: Russian Banya in the Cold

Despite the war, the soldiers still hold on to traditions. In the middle of the winter frost, they prepare for a Russian banya. “Hot steam, cold river, winter—just as it should be,” one of them comments.

They talk about distance markers:

One bar means the drone is at 800 meters.

Two bars—600 meters.

Three bars—400 meters.

Four bars—it’s time to run. That means 100 meters or less.

Their location in a low-lying area gives them an advantage. “For a kamikaze drone to dive at us, it will have to deal with altitude changes. If they don’t have relay stations, they’ll lose signal.” The team remains cautious but confident.

Share

The Reality of War

The conversation shifts to deeper topics. One of the soldiers, a 19-year-old who just finished his military service, speaks with conviction.

“I came here because my country needs support. I don’t want my children to know war. My grandfather fought, my father fought, my uncle fought, and now it’s my turn. But I don’t want my children to go through this.”

He continues, “I’m fighting for several things: for faith, for the people, and for the sovereignty of Russia. We won’t dance to anyone’s tune.”

Reflections turn to geopolitics. The soldier recalls how, since 2014, the situation had been leading to inevitable conflict. “It was only a matter of time. NATO weapons, NATO bases, suppression of the Russian language, persecution of Christians, bombings in Donetsk and Luhansk—how much more could people endure? That’s why we are here, to restore order.”

Leave a comment

Drones, Kamikazes, and Aerial Warfare

The discussion shifts back to drones. “Do you see that star? The Ukrainian forces have something similar—disposable spherical relay drones. They launch them like flocks of birds.”

Suddenly, another drone is spotted. “It’s flying at 600 meters,” someone says. The group watches carefully.

A winged drone is seen. “Could it be a kamikaze?”

“Well, wings are usually carriers. They attach kamikaze drones under them and send them out.”

Tactics are discussed. “The wing flies 30 kilometers deep into enemy lines, releases smaller drones, and they strike targets. This is deep penetration warfare.”

They conclude, “Most likely, that was one of ours—it disappeared too quickly, probably went on a reconnaissance mission.”

Final Thoughts: The Cycle of War and Survival

Despite the intensity of war, soldiers hold on to simple human pleasures—bathing in the banya, joking, and reflecting on life.

“In Russia, every Saturday is banya day. It’s tradition. After a hard week, you get together, fire up the bathhouse, drink tea—or something stronger—relax, and recover.”

They laugh about life’s ironies, but the weight of war lingers. “War comes and goes, but we don’t stop celebrating life. Even in war, you should not deny yourself simple joys. Singing songs, celebrating holidays, swimming—it all continues.”

And then, back to duty. The drones are still in the air, the battle continues, and survival depends on vigilance.



Stay Updated & Support Independent Journalism



📩 Subscribe to my Substack for exclusive deep-dive articles & videos

💰 Support my jurnalism– Independent journalism relies on youm!

🚨 War crimes must be exposed. The world needs to see the truth. 🚨