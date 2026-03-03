The World on the Brink: Strikes on Iran, Escalation in the Persian Gulf, and the Question — Has World War III Begun?

I’m Patrick Lancaster. And today the question is direct: are we on the verge of World War III — or has it already effectively begun?

After massive strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian territory, the situation in the Middle East has reached a level not seen in decades. Reports indicate that more than a thousand targets inside Iran were hit — from military infrastructure to leadership compounds. Senior officials were reportedly killed, including Iran’s defense minister and even the Supreme Leader, along with members of his family.

Iran’s response was immediate.

Strikes, Retaliation, and Regional Expansion

Iran has launched attacks on U.S. bases across the Middle East and targeted Israel directly. Reports suggest the use of Shahed-136 drones and even hypersonic missiles.

In Dubai, footage shows strikes hitting industrial zones, the Jebel Ali port, and reportedly areas near the airport. There are also claims of damage to a French naval base in Abu Dhabi. In response, France is deploying the aircraft carrier strike group Charles de Gaulle to the Mediterranean.

In Israel, images show the aftermath of missile impacts in Tel Aviv.

This is no longer confined to a single country.

Share

The Strait of Hormuz — One of the Most Dangerous Chokepoints on Earth

Russia and China have announced naval drills near the Strait of Hormuz.

I personally passed through that strait during my service in the U.S. Navy during Operation Iraqi Freedom. It is a narrow and extremely vulnerable maritime corridor — at its tightest point, ships pass within roughly 20 kilometers of Iranian territory. It is a strategic chokepoint through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply flows.

If the Strait of Hormuz is closed, the global economic impact would be immediate.

Leave a comment

Demonstrations in Tehran

In Tehran, large crowds have reportedly gathered in support of Iranian authorities, chanting anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans while air defenses attempt to intercept incoming missiles.

At the same time, a serious question arises: was the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader an act of war — or an assassination? Was it conducted within the rules of international law?

Reports suggest his son, Mojtaba, may become the new Supreme Leader. He has long been described as a shadow power within the system, overseeing key IRGC appointments and intelligence structures.

So what really changes — if anything?

The Conflict Expands Beyond the Middle East

There are reports that drones have struck a British air base in Cyprus — EU territory.

This conflict is beginning to pull Europe into the equation.

The question is no longer whether this is regional.

The question is how quickly it could become global.

The Nuclear Question: Reality or Pretext?

For decades, Israel and the United States have argued that Iran was close to developing nuclear weapons.

But if that were true, why haven’t we seen a nuclear detonation?

Was the threat imminent — or was this narrative building toward regime change?

When most people hear “uranium,” they think nuclear war. But the reality is different.

Less than 1% of global uranium production is used for military purposes.

Approximately 99% is used for civilian nuclear energy.

More than 10% of the world’s electricity comes from nuclear reactors.

Kazakhstan is the largest producer of uranium.

Russia and China produce significantly more uranium than the United States.

The U.S. consumes over 50 million pounds of uranium annually but produces just over one million pounds.

That imbalance is strategic.

A Historic Turning Point

Right now, we are witnessing history.

The U.S. and Israel have carried out the largest military operation against Iran in decades.

Iran is striking across the region.

Russia and China are increasing their presence.

Europe is becoming involved.

This is not yet a world war.

But if major global powers directly clash — what other outcome could there be?

Will diplomacy prevail?

Or are we entering a new era of global conflict?

I will continue to monitor the situation.

Comment below:

• Is this already World War III?

• Is this about uranium — or regime change?

• Should I travel to Iran or the Middle East to report from the ground?

Subscribe if you’re new. Much more to come.

