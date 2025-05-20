“This Is a Woman’s Fight Too”: Indian Women March in Support of Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan

By Patrick Lancaster – Reporting from New Delhi

In the heart of New Delhi, I witnessed a powerful and emotional scene: Indian women — Hindu and Muslim alike — marching in support of Operation Sindoor , the Indian military campaign launched in response to deadly terrorist attacks in Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor, while officially in a ceasefire, is still active. And for many in India, especially the women I spoke to, this is not just about military strategy — it's about national pride, safety, and the power of Indian womanhood.

What Is Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched after the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians. It was a sharp and deliberate response by Indian forces targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. Though a U.S.-brokered ceasefire is now technically in effect, Indian authorities describe the situation as merely a “pause”, not an end to military activity.

The name "Sindoor" (also spelled "Sindhur") carries deep cultural and emotional significance in India. It refers to the vermilion red powder that married Hindu women traditionally apply to the parting of their hair, symbolizing honor, strength, protection, and commitment. In this context, Operation Sindoor represents India's resolve to defend its people — just as a woman defends her family.

Women Lead the Charge – In Uniform and On the Street

One of the most powerful aspects of this movement is that the military operation itself is being led by two Indian women — one from the Army and one from the Air Force. Their leadership has ignited a wave of public pride, especially among Indian women who see themselves reflected in this mission.

At the march in Central Park, one woman told me:

“We are gathered here to support this Mission Sindoor. We are gathered here to support Modiji. This is our response to terrorism. This is our woman’s fight.”

Her words were echoed by dozens of others, waving flags and chanting slogans of support — not just for the Prime Minister, but for the Indian soldiers putting their lives on the line.

A United Front: Hindus and Muslims Stand Together

What stood out in this march was the religious unity on display. While the Western media often frames India as deeply divided, this event told a different story.

“This is not just about Hindus. We see Muslims here too — united in support of the mission,” I observed on the ground.

There were no signs of communal division, only unity behind the armed forces and their efforts to root out terrorism.

“This Is a Woman’s Life”

One chant repeated through the crowd stuck with me:

“This is a woman’s life. This is a woman’s fight.”

It was a declaration that the front line is no longer limited to soldiers. Indian women — often seen as symbols of peace and resilience — are now vocal participants in the political and cultural defense of the country.

As they marched through New Delhi’s central park, the message was clear: this generation of Indian women refuses to stay silent while their country is attacked.

Operation Continues – And So Does the Support

Though international attention may shift elsewhere, the people of India — especially its women — are sending a loud and clear message: support for Operation Sindoor is not fading.

The march concluded peacefully, but the passion was unmistakable. These women aren't just showing up for a photo-op. They're demanding action, and they're prepared to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their military and government in the fight against terrorism.

