U S Invasion of Venezuela On The Ground Special Reporting

I’m Patrick Lancaster. I’ve spent more than 11 years reporting from war zones around the world — Ukraine, Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh, Iraq and beyond. Now, I believe we are witnessing the start of another U.S. military intervention, this time in Venezuela, under a familiar justification: “the war on drugs.”

And I’m preparing to go there — on the ground — to show you what’s really happening, not what governments and mainstream media claim.

⚠️ A U.S. Invasion Under “False Pretenses”?

Officials in Washington are presenting this escalation as an attempt to stop drug trafficking. We’ve heard this language before. Just like in other wars, a narrative is being formed to justify potential military action.

Yes, there are Venezuelan drug trafficking networks, and yes, U.S. authorities have been targeting them. But the sudden timeline, the political pressure, and the military movement all point to something much larger:

This isn’t about boats full of cocaine.

This isn’t about border control.

This looks like preparations for regime change.

And in my experience, when governments talk about “protecting Americans,” war is usually next.

🕒 A Deadline Has Been Set

Donald Trump has issued a direct ultimatum to President Nicolás Maduro:

“Leave by Friday with your family — or the United States will consider military action.”

That’s not diplomacy.

That’s a countdown.

It’s not just a warning — it’s a time limit for a foreign leader to escape his own country.

To enforce it, the U.S. is:

Restricting Venezuelan airspace

Deploying naval forces in the Caribbean

Positioning thousands of troops and sailors offshore

There is video evidence of this military buildup — U.S. warships close to Venezuelan shores, aviation warnings, and NOTAMs (Notice to Air Missions) shutting down air routes.

This is exactly how invasions begin.

🛰 “We’re Going to Show You the Real Situation”

I’m not interested in rumors, leaks, or theories.

I’m interested in facts from the front.

In Venezuela, I plan to:

Talk to civilians

Speak with officials

Show what Venezuelan forces are preparing for

Document what the U.S. is actually doing on the ground and at sea

No spin. No scripts. No mainstream filters.

The U.S. media will show you press releases.

I will show you reality.

🧭 The Journey Won’t Be Easy

Most likely, I won’t even be able to fly directly into Venezuela.

I’ll need:

Connection flights

Overland travel

Crossing through multiple borders

Possibly going through conflict zones to reach the front

It’s going to be:

Long — about 50 hours of travel

Dangerous — active military operations

Expensive — logistics, transport, fixers, communication equipment, and safety gear

I’ve done it many times before, but this time I’m asking for your help.

💬 “I Don’t Work for Mainstream Media — I Work for You”

There is no corporation behind me.

No editorial office.

No government funding.

You are my editors. You are my bosses.

Every trip, every frontline story, every video happens because viewers support independent journalism.

That’s why I’m asking:

Go to the pinned comment and click the link to support this mission.

Anything you contribute helps:

Buy tickets

Pay drivers and translators

Secure safety gear

Keep cameras and drones operational

Ensure coverage gets to you fast and unfiltered

I will get on that plane:

If not today, then tomorrow.

If not tomorrow, then as soon as we collect enough to make this possible.

🎥 “You Asked Me To Go — So I’m Going”

I read the comments.

I listen to what viewers want.

You said:

“Go to Venezuela so we can see what’s really happening.”

So I’m going.

To show the world the real situation from the point of the invasion.

Not second-hand reports.

Not speculation.

Not studio talk.

Frontline reporting from inside a U.S. military intervention.

🔥 The World Is Changing — Fast

Right now, I’m still in an active war zone. As I record this, we can hear:

Incoming fire

Artillery launches

Battles breaking out

Movement on the Bogorovka front

War doesn’t stop just because another conflict starts.

But this moment matters.

A new war is forming while another continues.

✔️ What Happens Next

If you want to know:

Will Maduro leave?

Will the U.S. invade on Friday?

Will Venezuelan forces resist?

Will this become another Iraq or Libya?

