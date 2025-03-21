On the Frontlines of Kursk: A Warzone Report

The Road to Battle

As we move through the Kursk region, the echoes of war are evident everywhere. Just days ago, Ukrainian forces were entrenched here, but now, their defensive lines have collapsed under the weight of Russian advances. The battlefield is ever-changing, and remaining in one place for too long is not an option. The dangers are real, and the situation remains fluid as we continue our journey. All villages have been destroyed by Ukrainian forces



Heading to the Front

I am Patrick Lancaster, and right now, we are on the road to Sudzha, Kursk. Our destination is the frontline, where intense battles have reshaped the landscape. Russian forces have overrun Ukrainian defensive positions, pushing them back and taking control of key areas. The road we are traveling is no stranger to attacks, and every moment brings new risks. We are here to document the realities on the ground, showing exactly what is happening as the conflict unfolds.

Share

A Landscape of Destruction

As we approach the battlefield, signs of recent combat are everywhere. Burned-out vehicles line the roads, their twisted remains a testament to the intensity of the fight. Entire settlements have been reduced to rubble, their structures barely standing after relentless bombardment. The village of Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, once held by Ukrainian forces, now bears the scars of war. The destruction is vast, and the silence is eerie. Just last week, Ukrainian troops were here. Now, only the remnants of their presence remain

Leave a comment

The Constant Threat from Above

Drones patrol the skies, their mechanical hum a constant reminder of the ever-present danger. Our team is warned to disperse—enemy reconnaissance is active, and drone strikes are a real possibility. "Go, go! Forward!"—the urgency in their voices leaves no room for hesitation. We move cautiously, our detector scanning for hidden threats

.

Ukrainian Positions Abandoned

We reach a fortified position, now empty. This was once a Ukrainian stronghold, a defensive line where they fought to maintain control. The trenches are abandoned, evidence of a rapid retreat. "They were here," confirms one of the men with us. The direction of their withdrawal is clear, but the question remains—are there any stragglers left behind? Moving closer would be a risk; the area could be mined. "Film from here," I'm told, a stark reminder that every step could be fatal.

An “Enemy” That Should Not Be Underestimated

"The enemy is smart and tricky," one soldier remarks. "They fight well." The war has shown that underestimating the opponent is a mistake that could cost lives. Strategy and caution are paramount. The enemy is not just skilled but determined, making every advance costly and dangerous. "You have to treat them as someone smarter than you," he continues, reinforcing the importance of vigilance.

Moving Forward into the Unknown

With the frontline shifting, we continue deeper into frontline territory. The landscape around us is treacherous—fields that appear empty may be heavily mined. "Be careful," a warning that now feels like a mantra. Just days ago, Ukrainian forces controlled these roads. Now, they are being systematically cleared and secured. The presence of sabotage groups in the region adds another layer of risk. Not all have retreated, and some still lurk in abandoned settlements, waiting for the right moment to strike.

The Reality of War

As we push forward, the destruction becomes more profound. Every village we pass is in ruins. The devastation is total. Drone detectors sound alarms, signaling potential threats above. We are told that the only Ukrainian forces left in this region are scattered and surrounded. They are no longer in control, but they are still out there, hiding, waiting.

The reality of war is unforgiving. What was once a battlefield is now a graveyard of lost positions, burnt-out vehicles, and shattered homes. As we document these moments, the truth of the conflict unfolds—unfiltered, raw, and inescapable.



Why You Won’t See This in Western Media

Mainstream Western media hides the realities of war in Russian territory. My reports bring you unfiltered, on-the-ground footage directly from the battlefield.

📌 Subscribe to my Substack for exclusive reports.

📌 Support independent journalism.

👉 Watch the full report on YouTube!



