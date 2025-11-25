Вот перевод на английский язык:

Rescue in the Ruins: How a Russian Drone Found a Surviving Family in Destroyed Volchonsk

War rarely leaves room for human stories that carry even a hint of warmth. But even in absolute devastation, flashes of humanity sometimes break through.

In the city of Volchonsk in the Kharkov region — essentially wiped off the map after long months of brutal fighting — Russian forces, while combing through destroyed neighborhoods in search of remaining Ukrainian fighters, unexpectedly found something else.

A family of five — somehow still alive in the middle of total chaos — noticed a Russian reconnaissance drone and, desperately clinging to a chance, began to “communicate” with it.

🎥 First Video: A Dialogue Between a Man and a Drone

The drone operator spotted a man holding up a piece of paper to the camera.

The first message — presumably “Help” — followed by:

“There are five of us.”

The operator responded with notes saying “Yes.”

The family tried to explain they wanted to be evacuated.

The drone dropped:

water or food,

then chocolate bars for the child,

notes reading: “We will get you out.”

A rare sight in this war — a drone delivering not a grenade, but aid.

🚶‍♂️ Evacuation: Running Under Threat

The next video shows the beginning of the evacuation:

Russian soldiers and the family — the man, the woman and the child — running through the destroyed streets.

Why running?

Because a Ukrainian FPV drone could appear at any moment.

Russian drones hovered above, covering them as much as possible in such conditions.

🏚 What’s Left of the City

The footage looks like a lunar landscape.

Volchonsk once was a city — now it’s a pile of ashes.

It’s astonishing that this family managed to survive in such conditions.

🎤 The Family’s Interview: What Really Happened

In the third video, already after the evacuation, the family describes what happened:

❗ “The Ukrainian soldiers didn’t help us”

According to them:

Ukrainian troops only came “to ask for food”;

when they saw the Russian drone giving aid, they “started treating us harshly.”

One of the men adds:

“When we tried to leave, they told us: if you come back — you won’t leave again.”

A direct threat.

❗ A Ukrainian Drone Strike

While the Russian drone was delivering water and notes, the family claims:

a Ukrainian drone attacked them right during the delivery.

This moment can actually be seen on video.

❗ Fear of ‘Disguised Soldiers’

The woman asks the rescuer to show his uniform and patches:

“We were afraid they were Ukrainians dressed as Russians.”

Such cases, they say, had already happened — they were aware of them.

🇷🇺 The Russian Soldier’s Perspective

A soldier who took part in the rescue explains:

The evacuation was carried out in heavy fog, because drones are nearly “blind” in such weather.

“Bad weather is good weather for survivors.”

It’s the only chance to move through the streets without being destroyed by FPV drones.

🌤 Humanity Amid Horror

The story of this family is a rare moment where, amid the chaos of war, a human thread appears:

a child smiling when receiving a chocolate bar,

parents who kept waiting for rescue until the very end,

soldiers risking their lives to get civilians out,

a drone that became a voice from the sky offering hope.

In a city turned to dust, this small group of people became a reminder:

even in war, people can still live, hope, and escape hell.

📢 What Comes Next

The video sparked strong reactions — and many questions:

How many more people are hiding in the ruins?

Why weren’t they evacuated by the Ukrainian side?

Why did a Ukrainian drone attack during a humanitarian delivery?

How many similar cases stay unseen?

Volchonsk has become a symbol of destruction.

And this story — a symbol that even in the ruins, there can still be a chance for rescue.



