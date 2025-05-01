Ukraine Introduces Controversial Points System for Killing Russian Soldiers. WAR CRIME OR NOT?
In a development that blurs the line between digital warfare and gamification, Ukraine has launched a controversial new rewards program for its military forces, modeled after video game mechanics. As reported by Politico, the Ukrainian military’s “Army of Drones Bonus” system awards soldiers points for confirmed kills and destruction of Russian military equipment — points that can then be exchanged for new gear.
The initiative is tied to a broader tech-centric wartime effort, aiming to both incentivize frontline efficiency and streamline the distribution of battlefield technology( as they say). Soldiers earn points by submitting drone footage of successful strikes to a secure platform known as the Delta app. Each confirmed kill or destruction grants a specific number of points:
6 points for each Russian soldier killed
20 points for damaging a tank
40 points for destroying a tank
Up to 50 points for eliminating a mobile missile system, depending on its caliber
Once awarded, these points can be used in the upcoming Brave 1 Market — described by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as a “military analogue of Amazon.” Through this online marketplace, military units will be able to directly acquire drones, communications gear, thermal optics, and other tactical equipment to aid in their ongoing operations.
“This is a very practical and technological way to incentivize success on the battlefield and ensure rapid rearmament,” Fedorov told Politico. He emphasized that the project is part of Ukraine’s broader Brave1 defense-tech initiative, which has sought to transform Ukraine into a “hub” for military innovation amid the ongoing war with Russia.
Critics of the program have raised ethical concerns over the gamification of war and the commodification of killing. Turning combat achievements into quantifiable rewards may raise questions under international humanitarian and war law and could affect the morale or psychological well-being of combatants. Others argue that the system reflects a grim but pragmatic approach to modern warfare, where drones and digital systems have already become essential.
Drone warfare plus a reward system is exactly what the gaming generations would respond to. They have disassociated from empathy during childhood. They are the inevitable result of years of training. To be employed in drone warfare will feel like a game to them.
I don't think it is a war crime but it certainly is immoral.