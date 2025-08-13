Kursk Region, Russia – On the edge of the Russia–Ukraine frontline, just kilometers from the Sumy region, I embedded with an elite Russian drone warfare unit tasked with hunting Ukrainian forces and guiding artillery strikes. This exclusive report brings you into the heart of the high-tech battlefield where UAV operators and assault brigades are reshaping modern combat.

From Forests to Frontline

We began deep in the forests of the Kursk region, just behind the active combat line. Russian special drone teams, operating with precision and discipline, prepared to move forward into engagement range. Our escort — part of the Veterans sabotage-assault brigade — confirmed that Ukrainian positions were less than 1 km ahead.

Traveling on ATVs, every moment carried risk. “If there’s a drone overhead, follow my lead and get to cover,” my escort warned. These troops have adapted to the constant aerial surveillance and strikes that define this war.

Share

A New Kind of Warfare

The unit’s UAV operators, using Mavic 3 Pro, Mavic 3T, and Russian-modified drones, conduct around-the-clock reconnaissance and direct fire missions. Known by callsigns like “Klim” and “Turbo,” these operators explained their methods:

Locate Ukrainian troops, vehicles, artillery, and supply points

Transmit live video feeds directly to the Russian command center

Coordinate artillery strikes in real-time

Engage in “drone duels” with Ukrainian UAV teams

As Turbo explained, “It’s like playing badminton — the one who spots the other first, wins. Right now, we’re winning.”

Leave a comment

Artillery Guided by the Sky

During the operation, I watched as a UAV operator launched a double-battery drone to guide D-30 and D-20 howitzer fire onto suspected Ukrainian concentrations. With the drone’s live feed, Russian gunners adjusted fire with precision, reducing their exposure to counter-battery strikes.

The mission — harassing fire to disrupt Ukrainian troop movements — was confirmed as completed successfully before the team rotated out for another UAV crew to continue the “carousel” of 24/7 surveillance.

Living on the Edge

The soldiers here live in camouflaged forest bunkers, moving positions regularly to avoid detection. One veteran volunteer, Viktor, told me, “Somebody has to defend our Motherland — young or old, it doesn’t matter. I’m useful here.” His family, including an 18-year-old son studying aviation, watches his service from home.