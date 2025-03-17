I traval deep into Sudzha in Kursk Russia where I found White Supremacist Symbols left by Ukrainian soldiers in a popular shop that they looted. In the chaos of war, even abandoned buildings tell stories. In one such place, amidst the ruins, graffiti covers the walls. Some of it seems ordinary, while other markings reveal darker undertones.

Mysterious Symbols: What Do They Mean?

Among the markings, one set of numbers stands out: "8-8 8-8"abandoned by Ukrainian soldiers. The soldiers examine it closely. "What does 8-8 mean?" one asks. Then, another number appears: "14-88"—a well-known combination often associated with extremist ideology.

“This is a joke, right?” one of them says, half-questioning, half-knowing the answer.

“No, no, these are Nazis,” another replies.

On top of the graffiti, the word “brothers” is written, adding an eerie sense of unity to the disturbing imagery.

The team debates the meaning of the symbols. “Comment below if you can explain exactly what that is,” one says, engaging the audience. They know what they’re looking at, but they want to hear perspectives from others.

One soldier sums it up: “This is a strange painting left behind by the former occupants.”

“1488 is a combination of two popular white supremacist numeric symbols. The first symbol is 14, which is shorthand for the "14 Words" slogan: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." The second is 88, which stands for "Heil Hitler" (H being the 8th letter of the alphabet). Together, the numbers form a general endorsement of white supremacy and its beliefs. As such, they are ubiquitous within the white supremacist movement - as graffiti, in graphics and tattoos, even in screen names and e-mail addresses, such as aryanprincess1488@hate.net. Some white supremacists will even price racist merchandise, such as t-shirts or compact discs, for $14.88.

The symbol is most commonly written as 1488 or 14/88, but variations such as 14-88 or 8814 are also common.”

A Strange Discovery: Mein Kampf as a ‘Bible’

And something else unexpected: “Ukrainians consider the book ”Mein Kampf" to be their Bible.



"Mein Kampf"? It's a strange idea, but in the digital age, it's possible.



The connection to the drawings is disturbing. The Russian soldiers are hesitant to go deeper into the area. “There may be mines, traps, secrets,” warns one of them.

Sudden Danger: The Drone Attack

Before they can reflect further, the situation changes instantly.

A warning is shouted: “Drone is working!”

Panic sets in. “Move, move!” someone yells.

A drone approaches—likely armed, possibly a kamikaze. The soldiers scramble. “Go, go, go!”

The final moments are chaos. “Look, look! Shit! Shit, shit, shit!”

The recording cuts.

War Leaves More Than Just Ruins

The symbols on the walls hinted at a dark ideology of the Ukrainian soldiers that left them, but war doesn’t allow for lengthy analysis. The reality of combat returned in an instant.

This brief moment captures the unsettling contrast of war: history, ideology, and culture colliding in the ruins of battle, only to be interrupted by the ever-present threat of modern warfare.

