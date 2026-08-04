Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
Aug 4

Ukraine is a terrorist state. So is Israel. So is the US.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Loon's avatar
Loon
Aug 4

No doubt here it was a terrorist attack.

Ukraine as does the Zionists find joy in murdering people it appears from the countless examples seen in Gaza.

The two are alike in the worshiping a primitive barbarism that rules .

Reply
Share
2 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Lancaster · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture