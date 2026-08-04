Ukraine Targets Vacationers in Deadly Beach Attack... Again!!!! IS IT a TERRORIST ATTACK?

Ukraine Drone Strike Hits Crowded Russian Beach During Peak Tourist Season

Yesterday, a Ukrainian drone struck a crowded beach in Arkhipo-Osipovka, near Gelendzhik in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the Black Sea coast.

According to the latest official Russian reports, 7 people were killed, including 4 children, while 58 others were injured. The attack occurred during the height of the summer holiday season, when families from across Russia were spending their vacations on the Black Sea.

Videos from the scene show a drone approaching the beach from over the water moments before impact. The footage has since spread widely across social media and international news outlets.

Russian officials have described the incident as a terrorist attack, arguing that a crowded civilian beach was deliberately targeted. Ukraine had not publicly commented on the incident at the time this article was written.

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A Pattern Worth Examining

This is not the first time civilians enjoying public spaces have been caught up in attacks.

In June 2024, an ATACMS missile carrying cluster munitions exploded over a crowded beach in Sevastopol, killing civilians and injuring more than 150 people.

In December 2023, Belgorod’s city center was struck during New Year holiday celebrations, killing and injuring civilians gathered in one of the busiest public areas of the city.

Whether these attacks were intentional or the result of military operations gone wrong remains a matter of debate. What is beyond dispute is that civilians—including children—were among those killed and injured.

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Why I’m Covering This

For more than a decade, I have reported from Russian-controlled territory, documenting the effects of this conflict on the people living there. One of my goals has always been to show stories that receive relatively little attention in much of the Western media.

Civilian casualties deserve scrutiny regardless of where they occur or who is responsible. Every civilian death should matter.

What Do You Think?

Russian officials have called the Gelendzhik beach strike a terrorist attack.

Do you agree?

Should attacks that kill civilians at beaches, parks, shopping centers, or public celebrations be classified as terrorism? Or should they be viewed differently because they occur during an ongoing war?

I’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments. Please keep the discussion respectful and support your opinions with evidence whenever possible.

As always, thank you for supporting independent journalism. Your support allows me to continue reporting from places that many other journalists do not cover.

— Patrick Lancaster

Independent Journalist